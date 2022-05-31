Goodyear Fast Facts -- Gateway / Portland

Corey Heim returns to the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro for this week’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. Saturday’s 160-lap event will be the 19-year-old driver’s sixth Truck Series start of 2022 and the ninth of his career. Despite having just eight starts under his belt, the talented teenager already collected his first series win earlier this year at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Overall, in eight starts, he has tallied 43 laps led and an average finish of 18.5. He has led at least one lap in three of his five starts this season and qualified inside the top five for each of his last three starts.

MADISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO