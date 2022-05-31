ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Gateway / Portland

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 15 – 240 laps / 300 miles. World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) – Madison, Ill. Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race. (9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from...

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing St.Louis Race Advance

This weekend marks the first time No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez and the NASCAR Cup Series will race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The 1.25-mile track in Madison, Illinois - just five minutes from downtown St. Louis - has hosted Xfinity and Truck Series races but Sunday's race is its first Cup event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ankrum Seeks Gateway to the Playoffs in St. Louis

Gateway to the Playoffs … Tyler Ankrum rolls into the “Gateway to the West” as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicks off the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). As six races remain before the playoffs begin, Saturday afternoon’s contest at WWTR marks a poignant moment for the driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Ankrum currently resides 14th in the championship standings and hopes WWTR is the gateway to his third-career playoff berth, and the fifth-consecutive for the No. 16 team. A strong performance on Saturday afternoon in the shadow of the Gateway Arch would go a long way in beginning to erase a 72-point gap to the playoff bubble.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Gateway Advance

Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois. He's looking for the same result as the last time he drove the Moose Fraternity paint scheme - which is to win. Sunday marks the inaugural Cup Series race...
MADISON, IL
Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks World Wide Technology Raceway Preview

Corey Heim returns to the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro for this week’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. Saturday’s 160-lap event will be the 19-year-old driver’s sixth Truck Series start of 2022 and the ninth of his career. Despite having just eight starts under his belt, the talented teenager already collected his first series win earlier this year at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Overall, in eight starts, he has tallied 43 laps led and an average finish of 18.5. He has led at least one lap in three of his five starts this season and qualified inside the top five for each of his last three starts.
MADISON, IL
SNICKERS Racing: Kyle Busch St. Louis Advance

The last time Kyle Busch competed at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, he found himself in victory lane at the end of the night. While the victory was 13 years ago in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Busch, driver of the No. 18 SNICKERS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), hopes to pick up where he left off back in 2009 as the NASCAR Cup Series will make it’s much anticipated debut just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis during Sunday’s inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe St. Louis Advance

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), returns to familiar territory as the NASCAR Cup Series makes the trek to Madison, Illinois, for the series’ first visit to Gateway International Raceway. Though it’s the first time NASCAR’s top series has competed on the 1.25-mile oval just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, the track has hosted NASCAR action from both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series since 1997.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick St. Louis Advance

● Dontcha just love Busch Light and its Twitter promotions? You betcha! So, with Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang coming to St. Louis for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race, Busch Light wanted to showcase some hometown hospitality and highlight the politeness of Midwesterners. As such, Harvick will drive the #BuschLightPolite Ford Mustang in Sunday’s race in St. Louis – the home of Anheuser-Busch and the gateway to the Midwest. When the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. EDT, fans should kick off their tennis shoes, follow @BuschBeer and tune into FS1’s coverage of the race. Then, every time Harvick makes a pass during the race, @BuschBeer will encourage fans to tweet the hashtags #BuschLightPolite and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win a garage fridge to hold all their brewskis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge On Tap This Weekend At Lincoln / Macon Speedways

This coming weekend, Lincoln Speedway, Friday, June 3, and Macon Speedway, Saturday, June 4, will be hosting another big weekend for DIRTcar Hornets, as the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge is held. The unprecedented weekend of racing, camping, partying, and all out fun for Hornet competitors will pay a possible $1,000 to win each night, based on 20-car feature fields.
LINCOLN, IL
Macon IL Speedway Monday Night Results

In keeping with the annual tradition of Memorial Day racing at Macon Speedway, Monday night featured two 50-lap feature races for the premier classes in the circuit, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Alan Crowder worked a solid race in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. He was...
MACON, IL
