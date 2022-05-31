Sparta Area School District breaks ground on new football field, multi-use facility

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — It’s an exciting day for regional athletics — the Sparta Area School District broke ground at Memorial Field for a new multi-use facility.

The project also includes laying synthetic turf for the football and soccer field.

The upgrades are an important investment for years to come, said football coach Adam Dow.

“This is not just an investment in our youth — it’s an investment for our community,” Dow said. “It gives a great outdoor venue for our community, I’m just really excited for our kids and our community in general.”

The facilities committee has been saving money for this project for more than eight years.

Work is expected to be finished in time for Sparta football’s first home game in mid-August.

