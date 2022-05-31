ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal beats defending champ Novak Djokovic in French Open quarterfinals

By Adam Stites
May 29, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates winning his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is through to the semifinals at the 2022 French Open after dethroning the tournament's defending champion and ATP No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Nadal, 35, dominated early in the match, winning nine of the first 11 games to race out to a 6-2, 3-0 lead. But Djokovic recovered to win six out of the next seven games in the second set to even the match at a set apiece.

After Nadal took back the lead with a quick win in the third set, Djokovic had the upper hand for the majority of the fourth set. Djokovic had a 5-3 lead in the set, but Nadal fought off a pair of set points and eventually forced a fourth set tiebreaker. After racing out to a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker, Djokovic erased four match points before Nadal finally found a winner.

Nadal is a 13-time champion at Roland-Garros and earned the moniker "The King of Clay" for his supremacy in the tournament. Earlier in 2022, Nadal won the Australian Open to secure his 21st Grand Slam title, a record among men's singles players.

Djokovic, who is a two-time French Open champ and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final last year, has 20 career Grand Slam titles.

Nadal will next face No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev in the semifinals after the German player beat 19-year-old rising star Carlos Alcaraz earlier Tuesday, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

AFP

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
