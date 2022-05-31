ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not Invited': Mother-In-Law Dragged for Bringing Son's Ex to Family Party

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Commenters were stunned after one woman detailed her mother-in-law's everlasting love for her husband's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Paula Sanders
2d ago

,I'm glad you stood your ground ,the next step should be you severing contact with her and making sure she knows she's not welcomed at your house ,and the BIL TOO ,This MIL HAS OVERSTEPPED HER BOUNDARIES AND CLEARLY HAS NO REMORSE OR RESPECT AND NEITHER SHOULD YOU

Reply
26
AP_001197.4f204c94c2534934bfa0867b2ebb098e.1432
1d ago

MiL got some set of ballz…I understand the ex is alone in the city blah blah blah but how are you gonna show up and say we’re here anyway…that’s some set …Homeboy needs to stand up and say something

Reply
21
Sandra Dockeney
1d ago

His parents are jerks. Don't invite them to any more family events and don't go to theirs. It sounds like they're trying to cause trouble in your marriage.

Reply
17
