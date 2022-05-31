Financial Expert Reveals What 'Toxic Workplace Phrases' Really Mean

In this episode, I speak with Donna Edbril, a Certified Leadership Coach, about how she helps female lawyers find the balance between their personal lives and working in a law firm. Donna also shares her transition from starting out in law school and working in different companies to being a career coach. She also runs down the different advice she can give to people who are finding it difficult to set boundaries and the proven methods for them to take control of their career paths.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO