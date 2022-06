UVALDE, Texas — Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz, Jr. isn't always on call, but it was his turn to be at the helm as Uvalde's Justice of the Peace on the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting in state history. The county is so small that the justice on call also acts as Uvalde's de facto coroner.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO