Photographer Snaps Grand Canyon Wedding Proposal, Wants To Give Pic to Them
The photographer wanted to take a landscape shot, and only discovered the proposal after processing—and is still looking for the happy...www.newsweek.com
The photographer wanted to take a landscape shot, and only discovered the proposal after processing—and is still looking for the happy...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0