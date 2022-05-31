ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Not Letting Her Best Friend Try Out For Their High School Dance Team

 2 days ago

In high school, you learn a lot about yourself, and you also learn a lot about the people you choose to surround yourself with.

The people we meet in our high school years often significantly shape our experiences with future friendships.

While some of the friends we make throughout our teens tend to ride the wave of life with us, others create a toxic atmosphere and often set the scene for who we choose to interact with when we get to adulthood.

Two girls have been friends for five years now. One is 16, and the other is 17. Unfortunately, while they have been friends for some time now, the 16-year-old girl can often find her friend bullying her, all while making her feel horrible about herself.

Her 17-year-old toxic friend has said and done horrible things that nobody should ever do to their so-called best friend.

"She treats me like dirt...she went to homecoming with the guy I liked after I told her I liked him, said my prom dress made me look wide...gets upset when I spend time with anyone else, etc.," she explained.

"Many people don't like her and think she's rude, some of which were former friends but got sick of her behavior and cut us both off."

Now, on top of everything her best friend has said and done, her best friend wants to join the dance team, and she's furious.

"Recently, she told me she was interested in joining my dance team," she said. "She did gymnastics for a couple of years, but that's its extent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7Iah_0fwJ7d2w00
VadimGuzhva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"This bothers me because it feels like I can't have anything to myself. My team is my safe space where I can go and just have fun. Plus, this will be my senior year, so I'm really not wanting any negativity."

After having several conversations about the situation and how it made her feel, her best friend ignored her feelings and continued to sign up for the dance team.

She's wondering if it's overdramatic of her to not want her best friend on the dance team. She's really concerned that her best friend will make her life miserable if she joins the team.

Do you think it's wrong of her to want to keep her best friend off the team for the sake of her happiness?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Comments / 6

AP_000957.161ad78a04e540a584a6f21daf9087c2.1805
1d ago

I think you need to drop your friend but let her try out. She very likely will not be welcomed and you don’t want to be the toxic friend she is. Just drop her as a friend.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

