ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Oil interests' spending on Ventura County Measures A and B reaches nearly $6 million

By Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045Xpf_0fwJ7aOl00

Petroleum interests trying to defeat two oil and gas measures on the June ballot have outspent the environmentalist group trying to pass them by more than $5 million with a week left until Election Day, the latest financial report shows.

Entitled Measures A and B, the rules would uphold a narrow decision made by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in November 2020. The board imposed the same standard for review of petroleum projects regardless of the age of the original permits, but the proposed rules were suspended a month later after opponents launched a successful petition drive to send the issue to the voters.

The oil interests claim that passage would shut down their industry in the county, while the environmentalists say voters should approve them to protect the water supply and community health. Experts say the new rules are more complex and less sweeping than each campaign's stance but would strengthen environmental standards.

Read more: What oil drilling ballot Measures A and B would do locally

The ballot measures have spawned the highest spending and funding of a local ballot measure in Ventura County history, with the overwhelming majority coming from petroleum interests.

Organizers of the oil-supported campaign outraised the environmentalists' VC-SAFE by more than 10 to 1, collecting more than $8 million for the petition drive and campaign.

They have reported spending almost $6 million since the beginning of the year as they invested in polling, consulting firms, advertising, travel and donations to local business groups.

The campaign to stop the measures spent heavily in the first four months of the year while the environmentalists' VC-SAFE group was still trying to raise enough money to compete. By late April, VC-SAFE had spent less than $13,000 to their opponents' $4.2 million.

The gap has narrowed slightly in recent weeks with more than $500,000 coming in from a climate action group in San Francisco and the Patagonia outdoor gear company in Ventura.

Over a four-week period ending May 21, VC-SAFE spent $418,000 to $1.8 million for the anti-measures side. Patagonia's contributions went toward mailers. The campaign is also investing in staff and signs, expenses the campaign's treasurer said the group could not afford in the early going.

"We didn't have the luxury of spending money up front," said Tomàs Morales Rebecchi, treasurer of the VC-SAFE campaign.

Ben Oakley, the campaign spokesperson for Stop Measures A and B, said the money was being spent to protect jobs and tax revenues.

Political scientist Tim Allison said it's still a "David vs. Goliath" battle because of the large difference in resources. But the yes side has an advantage in voter registration, which leans Democratic, he said.

"Ventura County is now a blue county," said the adjunct professor at Cal State Channel Islands. "If the yes side is able to sufficiently get their message out, they have a shot but they're being swamped with outside oil money."

Many voters have yet to weigh in on the most expensive local ballot measures in Ventura County history.

Just 8% of the roughly 506,000 registered voters had returned their ballots as of Friday, elections officials said.

About 17,500 Democrats had voted compared with 10,000 Republicans and 7,000 independent/others, according to data reported by the consulting group PDI. Historically, Republicans are more likely to vote in person but vote centers just opened last Saturday so it's unknown how the margin may change.

The filings that were due Thursday are the last summary reports that will be available before the election. Reports on late-arriving individual contributions can still be viewed by searching for Ventura NetFile.

Kathleen Wilson covers the Ventura County government, including the county health system, politics and social services. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oil interests' spending on Ventura County Measures A and B reaches nearly $6 million

Comments / 4

Rocksider
2d ago

Hopefully it pays off and people vote NO on A&B. I'd like to see more wells, oil rigs offshore and processing plants in California. Newsom seem to like buying foreign oil instead.

Reply
5
Related
Ventura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Conditions for water conditioning when softeners are hard on the environment

Nearly everyone in Ventura County subscribes to trash collection service, requiring three separate trucks to stop at their house each week, but thousands of people also subscribe to another environmental service requiring an additional truck. Like trash service, water softening is considered essential in some areas, but unlike trash collection service, most residents have a choice whether to subscribe to a water softening tank exchange program.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

California is rationing water amid its worst drought in 1,200 years

Southern California is imposing mandatory water cutbacks as the state tries to cope with the driest conditions it has faced in recorded history. Starting Wednesday, about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are limited to watering outdoor plants once a week — an unprecedented move for the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
Ventura County, CA
Business
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Business
Ventura County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
kcbx.org

Local, state well owners urged to test groundwater amid extreme drought

Groundwater levels and quality are often heavily impacted by drought conditions, which continue to worsen across California. Now, state and local water agencies are encouraging well owners to test their water and get their wells inspected. “There’s over a million water wells in California and, because most of the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Oakley
Santa Barbara Independent

Opioid Overdose Remains a Scourge in Santa Barbara County

On an average morning in 2020, Montecito resident Stephanie Forrester woke up and began preparing for the workday. While she usually never checked in on her son, Justin, 20 years old at the time, she decided to crack open his bedroom door to say goodbye until the evening. Forrester saw...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County expands underground water program to ease effects of draught

Officials plan to expand Orange County's groundwater replenishment system in hopes it will continue to stave off the effects of a historic drought for a majority of the region's residents.This means another 300,000 residents, on top of the 2.5 million already accessing it, will be getting treated wastewater, which many say is a cheaper alternative to imported water and a reason why the region is not facing severe water restrictions.The process begins with bubbling wastewater that is purified through a three-step process at the Groundwater Replenishment System plant in Fountain Valley. "The first step is that the Orange County Sanitation District...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Oil Drilling#Voter Registration#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local
kvta.com

Average Fuel Prices In Ventura County Set New Records

New records again this morning for the average cost of both gasoline and diesel in Ventura County. According to this morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the county is more than $6.13 a gallon. That is up two cents since yesterday, 7 cents...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Da Vinci Apartments developer wins round in court against law firm

A law firm that sued the developer of the downtown Da Vinci Apartments project — seeking compensation for damage to their offices from a fire that broke out in 2014 while the units were under construction at a site adjacent to where the lawyers worked — lost a round in court when a judge dismissed one claim in the firm’s lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Santa Barbara Edhat

Closures of Southbound 101 Ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that southbound U.S. 101 off-ramp at Seacliff will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday until summer 2023. The Seacliff on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 also will be closed intermittently. The purpose is to provide large trucks carrying concrete access to a batch plant yard. Motorists can expect delays.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

LABOR CARAVAN COMES TO OXNARD | State labor commissioner visited local farms to spread the word about workers’ rights by Alex Wilson

PICTURED: California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower speaks to farmworkers. Photo by Paola Laverde, DIR Communications. California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower wanted to make her message to Oxnard farmworkers about labor laws loud and clear. That’s why she brought a specially designed box truck covered in brightly lit displays...
OXNARD, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy