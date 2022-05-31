ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: How to Score a Great Deal at Nike (Even Without a Sale)

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

You can’t deny that the Nike check mark has become synonymous with performance and style. Professional athletes and sneakerheads alike have been sporting their iconic footwear and high-performance gear for years. That’s not to say that they slouch on athleisure either, which is just as comfortable for kicking around the house everyday as they are for getting up and moving. While we think their activewear is well worth throwing a couple bucks down, who would say no to finding a great deal on their favorite brand?

But we’re here to let you in on a little secret — you don’t have to wait for once-a-year tentpole events like Memorial Day or Black Friday to score the best discounts on stylish, high-tech Nike gear. Underneath the regular “sale” section of the site, you’ll find that a handful of Nike’s gear is significantly marked down, giving you up to 40% off new markdowns on select products for deals on top of deals. This not-so-secret offer is always running, so you don’t have to rush to stock up on gear before the discount vanishes for good.

You won’t have to worry about having a promo code either to get your discounted deals, since there’s none require. Better yet, if you’re looking for even more savings, Nike actually has a hidden promo code section tucked away at the very bottom of their front page under “Gift Cards” that reads “Promotions” . There you’ll find deals for 10% off if for first responders and military service members , as well as discounts for students , and even ways to score a deal on your birthday.

Nike doesn’t always host sales or have a promo code offer running, so if you want to score Nike merch at a budget-friendly price point, then the company has made it easier than ever to switch up your fitness -minded wardrobe.

While you’re shopping the best Nike discounts, now’s the time to check out some of their recently marked down activewear. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces of we gear that we think you’ll enjoy. Shop the Nike deals here .

Nike Sale: What Are the Best Nike Deals Online?

Looking to score a Nike deal? While the site doesn’t always have regular sales running, Nike’s “Promotions” section is a great way to get deals and discounts year-round. Taking advantage of their 40% off on markdowns section is also a good way to find activewear and everyday basics without a promo code, as well as best-selling footwear at a great price.

We’ve done the work for you, so here are the best Nike deals to shop online right now.

1. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxhcR_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

Looking for everyday running kicks that give you extra bounce for pounding the pavement? Nike’s springy Air Zoom Pegasus 38 are the answer. We’ve tested the brand’s Pegasus sneakers and love them for trail running, but these are made especially for hitting the road or track. There’s more foam which adds better cushioning without the bulk, and help with the Air Zoom Pegasus 38’s responsiveness with every stride. The Air Zoom Pegasus with a wider forefoot for more space for your toes, and 12 colorways for style and comfortability.


Buy:
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
at
$99.97

2. Nike Killshot 2 Leather Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOAFm_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

The minimalist Killshot 2 sneakers are inspired by the original low-profile tennis shoe, with a modern update for a fresh look. The cult-favorite shoes are made from a variety of textured leathers, from soft suedes to smooth leathers, and the rubber gum sole adds a court-side vibe to the classy touches. These are ideal for dressing any outfit up or down, from tracksuits out on the street, to denim at the office. They only come in 4 colorways, but hey, why mess with perfection?


Buy:
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Shoes
at
$71.97

3. Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Men’s Fleece Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNNOB_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

With a slightly baggy profile and fuzzy, soft texture these Sport Essentials+ pants are perfect for all-day lounging. They’re the best combination of stylish, comfortable, and sustainably-made, thanks to their mix of recycled polyester fleece and organic cotton fibers. The elastic waistband and inner fabric panels means they won’t slide down (and your phone won’t get lost in the abyss), while a drawstring lets you adjust the fit as you like. Bonus: there’s an extra back pocket to toss your keys, wallet, or other small items into.


Buy:
Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Men's…
at
$45.97

4. Nike Jordan Dri-FIT Air Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B37TC_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

Looking for a cozy hoodie for when the nights cool down? This fleece hooded sweatshirt features a simple yet classic Jordan design, which gives it major style points as you can toss it on for subtle street style on and off the court. We like that it’s warm but not too heavy, making it a must-have for any season. It’s got sweat-wicking technology that also helps you stay dry and comfortable, and we like the oversized, roomy build. It’s available in two distinct colors, with a washed fleece for an aged look and feel. With Nike’s latest promotion, it’s currently discounted from $55 to just $35.


Buy:
Nike Jordan Dri-FIT Air Pullover Hoodie
at
$34.97

5. Nike Challenger Men’s Brief-Lined Running Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09x561_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

No matter if you’re a hardcore runner or just ready to kick back under the AC, you need a pair of breezy shorts for the warm-weather months. This high-tech Nike pair is made from a lightweight fabric, and offers mesh details and an articulated brief to help keep you cool and ventilated mile after mile. Along with the same Dri-FIT, sweat-wicking technology as the pullover hoodie, the shorts also have a discrete pocket you can snap close to secure your phone during your run.


Buy:
Nike Challenger Men's Brief-Lined…
at
$26.97

6. Nike SB RPM Skate Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0HnB_0fwJ7Ihn00

Nike

These markdowns don’t just include activewear, but everyday essentials, too. You may think your regular backpack is durable enough to haul your laptop and shove in your gym gear, but having something built to hold it all is a game-changer. This Nike skate backpack features a padded laptop compartment, with multiple interior and zippered pockets to keep the small essentials close at hand. The water-resistant material and padded shoulder straps mean you can lug your stuff through almost any weather. Our favorite part of this on-the-go-friendly design? The adjustable straps to secure a skateboard (you can also use them to hold a yoga mat).


Buy:
Nike SB RPM Skate Backpack
at
$80.97

