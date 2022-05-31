ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisher County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Terry County in northwestern Texas Western Hockley County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1255 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Sundown, or 13 miles west of Levelland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Sundown and Whitharral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

