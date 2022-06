Designed to meet the growing demand for advanced mental health services in the U.S., Marymount University is launching a trio of online tracks for its Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) degree program. The online BSN-DNP PMHNP, the online MSN-PMHNP and the online Post-Master’s PMHNP Certificate will allow students to acquire the skills and experiences necessary for success in holistically treating the mental health of patients of all ages.

