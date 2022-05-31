ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If heading outdoors, consider dressing for suddenly cooler weather this evening. Target Area: Bronx; New York (Manhattan); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Putnam; Rockland; Southern Westchester A COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bergenfield and Norwood around 350 PM. Fort Lee and Englewood around 400 PM. Yonkers, Harlem and Riverdale around 405 PM. Mott Haven, East Tremont and Bronxville around 410 PM. New Rochelle, Co-op City and City Island around 415 PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valley Forge, or 11 miles northeast of West Chester, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Swarthmore, Royersford, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Gradyville, Broomall, Newtown Square, Roxborough and King Of Prussia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 336. Northeast Extension near mile marker 21. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Crawford; Elk; Erie; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lackawanna; Lawrence; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Venango; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Westmoreland; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

