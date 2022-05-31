ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

AM Yoga at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great way to wind down, Yoga...

murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Best Exercises for People With Bad Knees, According to Personal Trainers

Click here to read the full article. Knee pain afflicts millions of women everyday. Studies have shown that women are more prone to knee injuries than men —thanks to our relatively wider hips that put extra stress on our joints and our hormones that potentially weakens our ligaments. Ugh. This is particularly troubling news for those who are active. Nothing bums you out faster than a bum knee, right? However there’s no need to put your fitness routine on hold if you know which exercises are right for you.  Whether you suffer from chronic knee pain, or have sustained a recent...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Kettlebell Swing 101: The Best Guide

The Kettlebell Swing is an exercise that’s been around for hundreds of years. Originally, it was used as a tool to improve strength and overall fitness in the Russian military, but over time it’s become a popular weightlifting tool with many different benefits. In this guide, we’ll cover...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Osteoporosis and exercise

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about this bone disease. Osteoporosis affects approximately 10 million people in the U.S., 80% of whom are women, according to the Office on Women's Health. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle—so...
FITNESS
Greatist

Stationary Bike vs. Treadmill: Who Wins the Battle of the Machines?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Stationary bikes and treadmills both offer heart-pounding cardio workouts, but which one is better depends on your preferences and goals. If you’re...
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
WORKOUTS
The Conversation U.S.

Is intermittent fasting the diet for you? Here's what the science says

What if I told you all you need to do to lose weight is read a calendar and tell time? These are the basics for successfully following an intermittent fasting diet. Can it be that simple, though? Does it work? And what is the scientific basis for fasting? As a registered dietitian and expert in human nutrition and metabolism, I am frequently asked such questions. Simply stated, intermittent fasting is defined by alternating set periods of fasting with periods in which eating is permitted. One method is alternate-day fasting. On “fast days,” followers of this form of fasting are restricted to...
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the 4-Minute Workout? Tabata HIIT Workout

Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

14 Mind-Blowing Benefits of Exercise

Think exercise is all about toned abs and weight loss? It also makes you happier and smarter. Exercise enhances your body, mind and mood. Maybe you exercise to tone your thighs, build your biceps or flatten your belly. Or maybe you work out to ward off the big killers like heart disease, diabetes and cancer. But how about sweating to improve your mind?
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
technologynetworks.com

How HIIT Can Reshape Metabolism

Scientists have shed new light on the effects that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has on human skeletal muscle, according to a study in men published today in eLife. The findings suggest that HIIT boosts the amount of proteins in skeletal muscle that are essential for energy metabolism and muscle contraction, and chemically alters key metabolic proteins. These results may explain the beneficial effects of HIIT on metabolism and pave the way for additional studies exploring how exercise impacts these processes.
WORKOUTS
SELF

How to Use Kettlebells—And Everything Else a Beginner Should Know

Curious about kettlebells? Before you get started with an actual workout, you may be wondering how to use kettlebells to make the most out of your strength training routine. Kettlebell newbies, we have you covered. In this video, the first installment of Sweat With SELF’s new Kettlebells 101 series, we’ll answer some important basic kettlebell questions that’ll help you prep for your workout. Lee Jimenez, a certified kettlebell level 1 instructor and ACE-certified personal trainer, and ACE-certified personal trainer Tiffany Ragozzino will take you through some of the most common questions many new exercisers have. Then, they’ll demo some basic kettlebell moves that put it all into practice.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy