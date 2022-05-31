ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Keyboard Dog balances studies at Northeastern with musical success

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"I'm not good at managing my schedule."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozejg_0fwJ61kU00
Steve Kurz at his home and studio in Boston. Gwen Egan/Boston.com

Keyboard Dog’s song “Amsterdam” received 160,000 streams as of Tuesday. How does this emerging artist work on his music while still being a college student?

The folk-indie artist, also known as Steve Kurz, is expected to graduate from Northeastern University next spring with a degree in music industry. But he isn’t just using his time to study up. He’s building a career in music.

When asked about how he balances music and student life, Kurz said he actually doesn’t.

“I’m not good at managing my schedule. … In terms of making the music, I had to be forced into it,” he said.

The bulk of the writing for his upcoming EP happened in two months last summer when he had nothing to do and nowhere to be. He would find himself passing the time by working on recording.

“My parents stuck me and my siblings in piano lessons when I was 5. … I was the only one who stuck with it. I was happy I was good at it and getting better than them, you know, younger sibling leverage,” he said about his start in music.

As he grew older, he joined his high school’s jazz band, then an independent band, and finally began playing piano just for himself. The more he played what felt right, the more he invested in writing, instrumental and otherwise.

“When I started, I was bad,” he said. “That’s the natural thing. You start somewhere. … A couple years into writing music, I think I hit a point where I’m like, OK, this is something I would listen to.”

With his breakout song “Amsterdam,” Kurz promoted it himself, with partial guesswork, by submitting his song to distribution services and pitching it to playlists. “Amsterdam” currently resides on Spotify’s Ultimate Indie playlist.

Kurz said his experience in classes for his major as well as from his work in the music industry informed a lot of the ways he promoted and marketed himself as well. But above all else, he said he used a sense of humor.

“I try and put as much (of) the personality of the music into it (promotion) as possible. I try to be as kind and approachable as possible. … I want people to listen to it and if they like it, great,” he said.

Keyboard Dog’s EP will be coming out in June. “Amsterdam” can be listened to here:

Comments / 0

Related
NME

ENHYPEN on their musical duality: “If there is light, there’s got to be a shadow”

A hyphen is a bridge between words. It doesn’t let them clash against their will, forming entirely new compositions like “football”, “rainbow”, “passport;” or allow for daunting spaces, as in “high school”, “ice cream”, “full moon.” Rather, a hyphen gracefully links, assuring that meaning can flow from one side to another, and yet maintain individuality: ‘Given-Taken’, ‘Drunk-Dazed’, ‘Blessed-Cursed’.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management. Hipgnosis said on Friday that it has bought 100 percent “of all of Justin Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the writer and publisher’s share of public performance income, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake.” Also included in the sale are “the worldwide administration rights to the compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music’s administration rights, which expire in 2025.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Beatles Songs

The Beatles never met a genre they didn't make their own, incorporating everything from raga to chamber pop to vaudeville during their revolutionary career. Still, when most people think of the Fab Four's vast catalog, "heavy" is probably not the first descriptor that comes to mind — but don't think for a second that rock's greatest shapeshifters couldn't bring the heat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Northeastern University#Piano Lessons#Jazz Band#Amsterdam
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Study Reveals Classic Rock Concert Tickets Are Most Expensive

Whoever said "rock is dead" likely isn't looking at the box office totals of the last few years. But FinanceBuzz recently did a statistical breakdown of the touring income generated by acts across all music genres and found that rock and its various offshoots are still earning quite well once all the receipts were counted. In fact, Classic Rock acts are yielding the highest average ticket price.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Evanescence Part Ways With Guitarist Jen Majura

There will be a new guitar player in Evanescence the next time the band hits the stage. The band revealed that Jen Majura, who has been with the Amy Lee-led group since 2015, will no longer be performing with the band. "It has been a very special chapter in the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best 11th Albums

Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Creem’ Once Made Journalism a ‘Contact Sport.’ Three Decades Later, the Rock Mag Is Back

Click here to read the full article. More than 30 years after its final issue, the legendary Creem magazine has returned — with a vast online archive and brand new content. On Wednesday, the wild, brazen Detroit publication launched a free digital archive, featuring every issue from its 20-year run (1969-1989) that features bylines by Lester Bangs, Patti Smith, Cameron Crowe, Dave Marsh, and more. They’ll also become a presence in music journalism again, unveiling a new website and a quarterly print subscription. “Creem was the one place where I felt like I was part of something bigger than myself,” editor Jaan...
DETROIT, MI
loudersound.com

10 new bands featuring the kids of famous rock stars

Is metal in the genes? It’s a question science had yet to answer, but a wave of new bands featuring the kids of famous rock stars suggests there might be something to it. Members of Metallica, Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen have all watched their offspring launch their own careers. Here are 10 bands featuring celeb sprogs hoping to match their famous parents’ success.
MUSIC
Boston

This Maine lobsterman is a TikTok sensation

Jacob Knowles and his lobster-centered content have garnered 1 million followers and 21 million likes on viral video app TikTok. Jacob Knowles’ posted his first video on viral video app TikTok, about his first year of tuna fishing, in September 2020. It immediately caught the attention of other users — 66,000 viewers, to be exact.
MAINE STATE
NME

Angel Olsen – ‘Big Time’ review: a vast emotional sweep that recalls the greats

Angel Olsen must have experienced an intense mix of emotions during the creation of her sixth studio album ‘Big Time’. In the months after she came out as gay to her parents, both of them died; she started recording three weeks after her mother’s funeral. Around the same time, she experienced the freedom of her first queer relationship, and the pain of her first queer heartbreak.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Australian Guitar #148 is on sale now, featuring John Frusciante, Korn, and more

John Frusciante is one of the most distinctive guitarists at work today, not least because he's widely—almost unanimously—considered the secret sauce on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' greatest albums. In the new issue of Australian Guitar, we delve into the history of his time in that band, his coming of age as a guitarist, and what inspires some of his unique and experimental approaches to the pop rock format.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Volbeat’s Kaspar Larsen: “We go from pop-punk to rockabilly to Black Sabbath on this album, and the bass is a big part of the sound”

The art of writing bass parts that are neither too experimental nor too boring, explained by Kaspar Larsen of Denmark’s premier rock exports, Volbeat. In 2020, the Danish rock band Volbeat took a break from touring thanks to the pandemic. Their guitarist Rob Caggiano (formerly of Anthrax) is based in New York, so the other three musicians – bassist Kaspar Larsen, singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen, and drummer John Larsen – continued to rehearse a couple of times a week.
ROCK MUSIC
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy