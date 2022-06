I have said it before many times, I grew up camping. My mom and dad would load up my siblings and myself and we would go camping on the regular, along with several other families, 'roughing it' in pop-up campers at some of Texas' most popular campgrounds. Camping for elementary age Rebecca meant community showers and riding my bike around every campground we stopped at making lifelong friends along the way. Oh and fishing, lots and lots of fishing.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO