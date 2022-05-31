ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedon, NY

Palmyra-Macedon captures Section V title repeat and stays undefeated

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

Palmyra-Macedon is a rarity in baseball, an undefeated team deep into its season.

The Red Raiders are also Section V champions again after rushing past Batavia in the first inning of the Class B1 Tournament Final and going on to win 6-1 Tuesday at Caledonia-Mumford.

Palmyra-Macedon is 22-0 after winning the B1 sectional title for the second year in a row, and will play on.

The Bath Haverling Rams, the Class B2 champions, face Palmyra-Macedon on Wednesday for Section's V slot in the regional round of the Class B state tournament.

Chris Finocchario, Palmyra-Macedon's starting pitcher against No. 6 seed Batavia, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament final. Finocchario pitched all seven innings, allowing 1 earned run, 4 hits, no walks and struck out 12 batters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frBZX_0fwJ5e0500

Ian Goodness drove in five runs among two hits, including a double, for the Red Raiders. Noah Brooks was 2 for 4 and scored a run, Paul Goodness 2 for 3 with two runs and Alex Wootton drove in a run, hit a double and also scored twice.

Batavia scored its run on a solo home run by Cole Grazioplene, who was 2 for 3. Vincent Grazioplene and Alex Johnson were 1 for 3 for the Blue Devils.

Section V Class B2 Final

The Bath-Haverling Rams were paraded around their community by the Bath Fire Department after shutting out LeRoy 5-0 in the Class B2 tournament final at Wayland-Cohocton.

AJ Brotz was named the championship game's Most Valuable Player after he finished 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs for the No. 1 seed Rams (19-2). Brotz, a senior, led off the top of the third inning with a home run over the fence in left field.

Rams starting pitcher Zach Musso, a right-hander in his junior season with Bath Haverling, struck out 12 batters, while allowing 2 infield hits and a walk.

A sacrifice fly later in the inning by Gavin Buckley made the score 2-0. Buckley later drove in Brotz in the fifth.

Ryan Higgins and Ty Strollo produced the two hits for No. 2 seed LeRoy (16-7).

The Rams take on Section V Class B1 champion Palmyra-Macedon for a spot in the Class B state tournament, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Livonia.

Medina, the Section VI or Buffalo area champion, will come to Monroe Community College on June 4 to play the winner of the Palmyra-Macedon versus Bath Haverling state qualifier game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Section V Class C1 Final

Letchworth 12, Sodus 4

Section V Class C2 Final

Oakfield-Alabama lost twice to Batavia Notre Dame during Genesee Region league regular season play, but won the matchup that counted the most, 8-7 Tuesday in the Class C2 tournament final.

The Hornets led 6-1 after scoring five times in the top of the third inning at Caledonia-Mumford. Batavia Notre Dame evened the score with three runs in the fifth, before a pair of runs in the sixth put the Hornets ahead again.

David Schnaufer drove in three runs and Cooper Colantonio two for the No. 2 seed Hornets. Gaige Armbrewster also had two RBI, while Kyle Porter was the winning pitcher after he struck out eight in five innings.

"I'm so proud and happy for the boys in all that they accomplished both last night and the entire season," Oakfield-Alabama coach Mike Anderson wrote. "They have grinded since we started 6 a.m. open gyms in January, and all their efforts have come full circle with bringing home the block (a sectional trophy) last night."

Ryan Fitzpatrick scored two of Batavia Notre Dame's runs. Bryceton Berry, who is headed to Niagara University to play after graduating from high school, had three RBI for No. 2 seed Batavia Notre Dame (20-2).

The Hornets (16-3), a sectional champion for the first time since 2009, moved into a three-team mini-tournament to decide which ballclub will represent Section V in the Class C state tournament. Oakfield-Alabama and Letchworth were scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. on June 2 at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia, with the winner taking on the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines.

Section V Class C3 Final

Bolivar-Richburg 6, Northstar Christian Academy 3

Section V Class D Final

Fillmore ended the wait for the team's next Section V sectional championship at 22 years when the Eagles edged Avoca/Prattsburgh 4-3 at Keshequa.

Brent Zubikowski drove in three runs, as he hit a home run for the Eagles. Graham Cahill, who was 1 for 3, drove in Fillmore's other other run. Fillmore teammate Jude Beardsley was 2 for 3.

Avoca\Prattsburgh scored in the top of the first, but Fillmore responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The score was 3-3 when the Eagles scored in the bottom of the fifth.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the 14-team tournament and a second one-run win during the postseason added a sectional title to the championships won by Fillmore in 1972, 1975 and 2000.

Fillmore's next game is June 4 in the regional round of the state tournament, against Clymer/Sherman/Panama. First pitch at Salamanca High in Section VI is at noon.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Palmyra-Macedon captures Section V title repeat and stays undefeated

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Jim Boeheim: fishing for the big one

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - College basketball coaches try to fit in different activities during the off season. For Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, it’s coming up to the Henderson Harbor area for a day on the water. It was a good time to catch up with the coach. Colleen’s...
HENDERSON, NY
waynetimes.com

Newark Pilots are back, and in more ways than one

Fans are back with no restrictions thanks to that dreaded C-word. Bob Ohmann is back, having re-purchased his team to go with the neighboring Geneva Red Wings and the Auburn Doubledays. And, most importantly, baseball is back!. The season kicked-off last night for the Pilots in Auburn--Bob couldn't be in...
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livonia, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Batavia, NY
City
Avoca, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Macedon, NY
City
Fillmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

Casino guest hits jackpot at Tioga Downs

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A guest at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols is starting their weekend off right by hitting the jackpot on a game of blackjack for over $300,000. Tioga Downs Casino Resort is proud to announce that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday someone was able to hit big on the casino’s Blazing 7’s […]
NICHOLS, NY
waynetimes.com

Wayne County History: Hannah Selby - The Four-Year Old Indentured Servant

Hannah Selby was that little girl. She had achieved her fourth birthday on October 12, 1803. On that January day in 1804, her mother, Anne Selby, gave up custody of Hannah. The early years of the settlements of Palmyra and surrounding towns would annually elect men to be the Overseers of the Poor for their community. In 1804, Palmyra’s overseers were Thomas Goldsmith and Noah Porter. The circumstances surrounding Hannah’s mother, Anne, are unknown but obviously, in 1804 her life was difficult enough to indenture her daughter to another family at the tender age of four. We cannot know the significant emotions mother and daughter must have felt at this life-altering event. Hannah Selby with her mother’s consent along with Palmyra Justices of the Peace, John Swift and William Rogers, “do put in place Hannah Selby a poor girl daughter to the above said Anne Selby of the town of Palmyra aforesaid aged four years…as a Servant to David Hooker of Palmyra and County aforesaid with him to dwell and serve from the day of the date of the present until the said Servant Girl shall accomplish the full age of eighteen years.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972: Miners trapped in Himrod salt mine

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Johnson
Person
Gavin Buckley
Person
Kyle Porter
Person
Noah Brooks
CITY News

The gavel falls on Fairport Village Court

Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it. The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...
FAIRPORT, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested on a bench warrant. Police report the Sunday arrest of Jordan Cain after an investigation into an unrelated incident determined he had an active bench warrant from Ontario County for criminal mischief. Cain was arrested by Seneca Falls Police and turned over to...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#The Red Raiders#Caledonia Mumford#The Bath Haverling Rams#The Bath Fire Department#Wayland Cohocton
News 8 WROC

81-year-old man carjacked near Hayward Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said an 81-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening in the area of North Goodman Street and Hayward Avenue in Rochester. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. The victim was not injured. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Over 3,000 without power near Hector, Lodi

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of people were without power in Schuyler, Seneca and Tompkins Counties Friday afternoon. NYSEG reported that 2,533 customers were without power in Schuyler County as of 2:20 p.m on June 3. Additionally, 813 were without power in Seneca County and 355 in Tompkins. The total number of customers experiencing the […]
HECTOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Motor vehicle accident leads to arrest of Auburn man

Troopers say an Auburn man was arrested after a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested David J. Rouse, 57, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. The arrest stems from a motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road in Aurelius in which Rouse was...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Stabbing at Auburn Bar Sends Man to Jail

An Auburn man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing last week at Swifty’s Tavern. According to FingerLakes1, police were called to the Perrine Street bar around 2:20a on May 29th for the report of a security guard having been stabbed in the neck. Gregory Jordan was then charged...
AUBURN, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy