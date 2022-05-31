Palmyra-Macedon captures Section V title repeat and stays undefeated

Palmyra-Macedon is a rarity in baseball, an undefeated team deep into its season.

The Red Raiders are also Section V champions again after rushing past Batavia in the first inning of the Class B1 Tournament Final and going on to win 6-1 Tuesday at Caledonia-Mumford.

Palmyra-Macedon is 22-0 after winning the B1 sectional title for the second year in a row, and will play on.

The Bath Haverling Rams, the Class B2 champions, face Palmyra-Macedon on Wednesday for Section's V slot in the regional round of the Class B state tournament.

Chris Finocchario, Palmyra-Macedon's starting pitcher against No. 6 seed Batavia, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament final. Finocchario pitched all seven innings, allowing 1 earned run, 4 hits, no walks and struck out 12 batters.

Ian Goodness drove in five runs among two hits, including a double, for the Red Raiders. Noah Brooks was 2 for 4 and scored a run, Paul Goodness 2 for 3 with two runs and Alex Wootton drove in a run, hit a double and also scored twice.

Batavia scored its run on a solo home run by Cole Grazioplene, who was 2 for 3. Vincent Grazioplene and Alex Johnson were 1 for 3 for the Blue Devils.

Section V Class B2 Final

The Bath-Haverling Rams were paraded around their community by the Bath Fire Department after shutting out LeRoy 5-0 in the Class B2 tournament final at Wayland-Cohocton.

AJ Brotz was named the championship game's Most Valuable Player after he finished 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs for the No. 1 seed Rams (19-2). Brotz, a senior, led off the top of the third inning with a home run over the fence in left field.

Rams starting pitcher Zach Musso, a right-hander in his junior season with Bath Haverling, struck out 12 batters, while allowing 2 infield hits and a walk.

A sacrifice fly later in the inning by Gavin Buckley made the score 2-0. Buckley later drove in Brotz in the fifth.

Ryan Higgins and Ty Strollo produced the two hits for No. 2 seed LeRoy (16-7).

The Rams take on Section V Class B1 champion Palmyra-Macedon for a spot in the Class B state tournament, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Livonia.

Medina, the Section VI or Buffalo area champion, will come to Monroe Community College on June 4 to play the winner of the Palmyra-Macedon versus Bath Haverling state qualifier game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Section V Class C1 Final

Letchworth 12, Sodus 4

Section V Class C2 Final

Oakfield-Alabama lost twice to Batavia Notre Dame during Genesee Region league regular season play, but won the matchup that counted the most, 8-7 Tuesday in the Class C2 tournament final.

The Hornets led 6-1 after scoring five times in the top of the third inning at Caledonia-Mumford. Batavia Notre Dame evened the score with three runs in the fifth, before a pair of runs in the sixth put the Hornets ahead again.

David Schnaufer drove in three runs and Cooper Colantonio two for the No. 2 seed Hornets. Gaige Armbrewster also had two RBI, while Kyle Porter was the winning pitcher after he struck out eight in five innings.

"I'm so proud and happy for the boys in all that they accomplished both last night and the entire season," Oakfield-Alabama coach Mike Anderson wrote. "They have grinded since we started 6 a.m. open gyms in January, and all their efforts have come full circle with bringing home the block (a sectional trophy) last night."

Ryan Fitzpatrick scored two of Batavia Notre Dame's runs. Bryceton Berry, who is headed to Niagara University to play after graduating from high school, had three RBI for No. 2 seed Batavia Notre Dame (20-2).

The Hornets (16-3), a sectional champion for the first time since 2009, moved into a three-team mini-tournament to decide which ballclub will represent Section V in the Class C state tournament. Oakfield-Alabama and Letchworth were scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. on June 2 at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia, with the winner taking on the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines.

Section V Class C3 Final

Bolivar-Richburg 6, Northstar Christian Academy 3

Section V Class D Final

Fillmore ended the wait for the team's next Section V sectional championship at 22 years when the Eagles edged Avoca/Prattsburgh 4-3 at Keshequa.

Brent Zubikowski drove in three runs, as he hit a home run for the Eagles. Graham Cahill, who was 1 for 3, drove in Fillmore's other other run. Fillmore teammate Jude Beardsley was 2 for 3.

Avoca\Prattsburgh scored in the top of the first, but Fillmore responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The score was 3-3 when the Eagles scored in the bottom of the fifth.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the 14-team tournament and a second one-run win during the postseason added a sectional title to the championships won by Fillmore in 1972, 1975 and 2000.

Fillmore's next game is June 4 in the regional round of the state tournament, against Clymer/Sherman/Panama. First pitch at Salamanca High in Section VI is at noon.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Palmyra-Macedon captures Section V title repeat and stays undefeated