Webster Thomas defeats crosstown rival for back-to-back baseball titles

Winning a Section V championship last season during the return of high school baseball to the area, was nice for the Webster Thomas Titans.

Winning a Section V championship in back-to-back seasons means the Titans are building a mini-legacy.

The Titans turned back two comebacks by rival Webster Schroeder during the Class A1 Tournament Final on Tuesday and went on to win 7-6 at Frontier Field.

Thomas scored the first four runs of the game, only to see the Warriors even the score. Garett Wilson hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to put the Titans ahead again, 6-4, right after moving to the mound as a relief pitcher in a key situation.

A sacrifice fly by Colby Wilson, Garett's twin brother, in the sixth drove in Nate Hill with what turned out to be the winning run for No. 5 seed Thomas. No. 2 Schroeder fell behind 2-0, 4-0 and 7-4, before scoring two runs in the sixth.

The Titans (12-11), also champions in 2015, collected the team's third sectional title overall.

Garett Wilson, who is in his senior season at Webster Thomas, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament final after also pitching the final 2 2/3 innings for the Titans.

Key play

The score was 5-5 with two Webster Schroeder Warriors on bases in the fifth inning, when Wilson was sent to the pitcher's mound to stop a potential rally. Wilson struck out two batters to end the inning.

By the numbers

1 - The total number of hits for Wilson, a hard groundball that drove in two runs.

4 - Wins in a span of the last five games for the Titans.

10 - Number of hits in the tournament final by Webster Thomas.

Top Titans hitters

Colby Wilson: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Nate Zicari: 3 RBI, 3 hits, including a two-run single in the first

James Bolton: RBI, 2 hits, including a run-scoring double in the third.

Josh Butka: 2 hits

They said it

"The kids stayed the course, even through some ups and downs. Our pitchers came up big, and we started to swing the stick pretty good here in the postseason." - Webster Thomas coach Kevin Neenan said about the Titans entering the tournament with a winning percentage below .500.

What's next for Webster Thomas

The Titans moved into a playoff game Thursday against Class A2 champion Sutherland for a spot in the regional round of the state tournament, 5 p.m. at Greece Olympia.

Shane Talbot, a sophomore, probably will be the Webster Thomas starting pitcher.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Webster Thomas defeats crosstown rival for back-to-back baseball titles