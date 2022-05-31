ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Webster Thomas defeats crosstown rival for back-to-back baseball titles

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

Winning a Section V championship last season during the return of high school baseball to the area, was nice for the Webster Thomas Titans.

Winning a Section V championship in back-to-back seasons means the Titans are building a mini-legacy.

The Titans turned back two comebacks by rival Webster Schroeder during the Class A1 Tournament Final on Tuesday and went on to win 7-6 at Frontier Field.

Thomas scored the first four runs of the game, only to see the Warriors even the score. Garett Wilson hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to put the Titans ahead again, 6-4, right after moving to the mound as a relief pitcher in a key situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToFpq_0fwJ5d7M00

A sacrifice fly by Colby Wilson, Garett's twin brother, in the sixth drove in Nate Hill with what turned out to be the winning run for No. 5 seed Thomas. No. 2 Schroeder fell behind 2-0, 4-0 and 7-4, before scoring two runs in the sixth.

The Titans (12-11), also champions in 2015, collected the team's third sectional title overall.

Garett Wilson, who is in his senior season at Webster Thomas, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament final after also pitching the final 2 2/3 innings for the Titans.

Key play

The score was 5-5 with two Webster Schroeder Warriors on bases in the fifth inning, when Wilson was sent to the pitcher's mound to stop a potential rally. Wilson struck out two batters to end the inning.

By the numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pS3RC_0fwJ5d7M00

1 - The total number of hits for Wilson, a hard groundball that drove in two runs.

4 - Wins in a span of the last five games for the Titans.

10 - Number of hits in the tournament final by Webster Thomas.

Top Titans hitters

Colby Wilson: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Nate Zicari: 3 RBI, 3 hits, including a two-run single in the first

James Bolton: RBI, 2 hits, including a run-scoring double in the third.

Josh Butka: 2 hits

They said it

"The kids stayed the course, even through some ups and downs. Our pitchers came up big, and we started to swing the stick pretty good here in the postseason." - Webster Thomas coach Kevin Neenan said about the Titans entering the tournament with a winning percentage below .500.

What's next for Webster Thomas

The Titans moved into a playoff game Thursday against Class A2 champion Sutherland for a spot in the regional round of the state tournament, 5 p.m. at Greece Olympia.

Shane Talbot, a sophomore, probably will be the Webster Thomas starting pitcher.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Webster Thomas defeats crosstown rival for back-to-back baseball titles

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Christine Taylor as the next Lyons Elementary School Principal

Mrs. Taylor will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. She will be transitioning to her new role from her current position as building principal for North Street Elementary School in the Geneva City School District. Mrs. Taylor comes to us with 26 years of experience in education, including roles as a building principal, instructional coach, and classroom teacher.
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: No need for the air conditioning

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - We had all the ingredients for a comfortable day in Western New York. Plenty of sunshine, very low humidity and cooler than normal temperatures. In fact, it was the coolest day in almost two weeks. High pressure with a brisk northwesterly wind flow kept the normally warmer June temperatures away from Rochester today. That high-pressure system will largely stay in place tonight and early Sunday, before a warm front approaches by the end of the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
PALMYRA, NY
News 8 WROC

490 crash causes short-lived lane closure in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash temporarily closed a lane of a Rochester highway Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street after 9 a.m. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are as of Wednesday afternoon, but police indicated […]
