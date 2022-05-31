ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Another civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
While many believed the NFL would conclude its investigation soon, with a June 30th date seemingly vital, another civil lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

The lawsuit brings the total number of civil cases against Watson up to 23 and is the first new lawsuit since April of 2021.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the other 22 women, will also represent the latest plaintiff.

According to the newest lawsuit, courtesy of USA Today, the 23rd lawsuit was spurred on by the woman watching HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” where two of the 22 plaintiffs shared their stories:

“In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team’s mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs,” the new lawsuit states. “But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets’ and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson’s conduct was wrong.”

The lawsuit notes three encounters between Watson and the masseuse with allegations that his “behavior got progressively worse.”

The 23rd plaintiff also alleges that her boss “provided women for Watson” and “facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them.” Later in the USA Today report, it notes that the new plaintiff said Watson initially contacted her on Instagram.

The league declined to comment on the newest allegation:

It is unknown, at this time, whether the newest lawsuit will impact the NFL’s timing for a decision.

