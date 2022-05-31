Talk of The Rock: Pride on Kodiak Island

Several congressional candidates made stops in Kodiak over the weekend for CrabFest – including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski was last in Kodiak – virtually – in March for ComFish, when she gave a federal legislative update with Sen. Dan Sullivan. Much of the discussion then focused on the future of the Pebble Mine; since then, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has moved to permanently ban the project. During her CrabFest visit, Murkowski reiterated her support for protecting the area.

