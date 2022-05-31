Talk of The Rock: Pride on Kodiak Island

Andy Teuber went missing March 2 of 2021. The 52 year-old CEO of KANA was piloting a helicopter to Kodiak from Anchorage, and is believed by the National Transportation Safety Board to have crashed due to inclement weather in the ocean waters north of Afognak Island. The NTSB declared Teuber dead, following a days-long search by the Coast Guard.
Several congressional candidates made stops in Kodiak over the weekend for CrabFest – including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski was last in Kodiak – virtually – in March for ComFish, when she gave a federal legislative update with Sen. Dan Sullivan. Much of the discussion then focused on the future of the Pebble Mine; since then, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has moved to permanently ban the project. During her CrabFest visit, Murkowski reiterated her support for protecting the area.
Motorsports enthusiasts from around Kodiak gathered at the head of Olds River over the weekend for this year’s Ididarock – a 34-mile off-road challenge open to teams of runners, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and side-by-sides. KMXT’s Dylan Simard reports one team broke the all-time speed record at this year’s event.
Comments / 0