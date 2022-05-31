East Flatbush residents outraged about speeding drivers as request for speed bump denied by city

Residents along East 92nd Street in Brooklyn say they are fed up with what they describe as reckless drivers speeding down their block day and night, sometimes even causing accidents.

Surveillance video from the street shows a speeder crashing into two parked cars that belong to longtime East Flatbush residents Harold and Vivette Smalls.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Harold. “They constantly speed down here like they have no conscience. They don’t really care it seems like.”

Residents say that the problem has only gotten worse over the last six years and have been pushing for speed bumps to be installed on the street, even going as far as sending a signed petition and letters to the city’s Department of Transportation.

A DOT spokesperson provided the following statement: “We recently installed a traffic signal along East 92nd Street and saw a sharp reduction of crashes and injuries at the intersection. We have not observed excessive speeding at the location but will continue to work with the community on safety improvements where warranted.”

Members of the community are hoping it won’t take a serious accident to spark action from the city.