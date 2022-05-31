ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Heating up and mostly dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get ready SGA as summer-like heat and humidity builds over the next couple of days. Expect near record warmth as highs top upper 90s on Thursday. Otherwise dry with out best chance of rain returning ahead of...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

Temps and rain chances rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 1st marks the beginning of meteorological summer and the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Abundant sunshine and feeling like summer with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Unlike yesterday no cooling showers and thunderstorms. Overnight warm as lows drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow almost a carbon copy but hotter with near record heat as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 90s. Isolated showers will cool a few off.
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

We’re beginning this morning mild 70 degrees, lots of sunshine and maybe a little bit of fog how we 390 eastward this morning and then sunshine taken over at 11 o’clock at four taking over it’s going to be dominating, partly cloudy at 3pm. It will see a little bit of cloud cover slight rain chance this afternoon and better chances east and west. temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Still at 90 at 7pm. Here the rain chances are you can see that highway 390s was where we’ll have the best chance to re Homerville Douglas Valdosta Hi 75 eastward actually and then right along the highway 319 cord about 30% 20% here and I’ll be later on set as well. This evening we’ll see temperatures go from the low 90s down into the upper 60s. Rain chances very low this week. 10 20% is all gonna muster up temperatures will be mild in the morning and it’s going to be smoking hot on Thursday heat index values 100 Plus.
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge locals take canoe trip on Ichawaynochaway Creek

Ichawaynochaway Creek wanders through Calhoun and Baker counties in southwest Georgia before it joins the Chickasawatchee Creek and then empties into the Flint River above Bainbridge. The entire creek is 85miles long which makes it more of a river than a creek. The name appears to be a Muskogee Indian...
City
Albany, GA
wgxa.tv

Mobile home fire in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crisp County Fire and Rescue received a call about an occupied house fire. When crews arrived at they Nappa Rd mobile home, it was totally engulfed and they learned that deputies and neighbors had already rescued the person trapped inside. Crisp County EMS took the...
WALB 10

Albany non-profit launches ‘wear orange’ campaign

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SOWEGA Rising, an Albany non-profit, is asking people to wear orange June 3-5. Co-founder and Executive Director, Sherrell Byrd said the color represents the importance of a person’s life. Byrd said the point of this event is to raise awareness and remember those who’ve passed...
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
WALB 10

Albany city leaders tackle growing littering problem

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -City leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss how to fix these issues and ways to update code enforcement on those issues. Different department heads and even some Albany residents gathered at Robert Cross Community Center. Mark Brown is an Albany resident. He says this issue is concerning. “It...
41nbc.com

Residents upset after Centerville announces splash pad hour changes

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset. The city posted on Facebook this week that it would cut back the splash pad’s hours of operation, pushing the opening time from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The splash pad will close daily at 6 p.m.
WALB 10

Sen. Ossoff talks agricultural concerns with Ga farmers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Sen. Jon Ossoff visited farmers in Tifton Thursday to discuss plans to support the agriculture community. “It was a great opportunity to connect with Georgia farmers and growers and understand their needs. And I will take these conversations and the quality time that we’ve spent together back to the senate and continue to be a champion for agriculture in the state of Georgia which feeds not just our state and the country, but the whole world,” he said.
southgatv.com

Phoebe advances LTACH plan

ALBANY, GA – Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
southgatv.com

Missing teen sought in Albany

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a 15 year old girl who has been e. Police say Kalli Jones is from the Sylvester area but was last seen Saturday in Albany. Jones is described as 4’11 in height, weighing a little more than 100 pounds with a slight build.
WALB 10

Wilcox Co. drowning under investigation

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s drowning in Wilcox County is under investigation, according to officials. It happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It happened at the sandbar on the Ocmulgee River near Statham Shoals boat landing in Abbeville. Coroner Janice Brown said there was an accident and a...
WALB 10

Tift Regional raises money for charities

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Each year, Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) hosts a spirit week for their employees to help raise money for charities in the area. On Wednesday, the hospital presented checks to both Horizons Cancers Coalition and The United Way of South Central Georgia, totaling more than $30,000.
WALB 10

Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be. Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues. “Right now, we’re going to be...
southgatv.com

Albany Police try their hand at pizza delivery

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officers connected with community members near Brothers Corner Store and Holley Homes Housing Authority on May 31. They purchased 20 boxes of pizza and enjoyed lunch with area residents.
