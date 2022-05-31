ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

United Way Summer volunteer program

By Amma Siriboe
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way Summer of service program will be kicking off its summer volunteer program tomorrow. The program begins June 1st and will last through the end of July. Teens between the ages of 13 to 18 are welcome to participate. “It helps out the community and...

KPLC TV

Cemetery preservation workshop to be held at Beauregard Cemetery

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Atlas Preservation will be holding a community workshop that will teach residents how to clean, repair, and preserve gravestones. The hands-on preservation workshop is free and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The workshop will be presented at...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Finding community after the storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing after hurricanes Laura and Delta was slim to none. Manita Khatri and some of her friends were living in a townhouse near the McNeese campus before the storms hit. They evacuated to Texas and returned to an unlivable situation. But she still had to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
kadn.com

Vision For A More Colorful Community

New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters recruiting for Foster Grandparent program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is celebrating Older Americans’ Month by recruiting volunteers ages 55 and older to serve in its Foster Grandparent program. Foster Grandparents recruits will work one-on-one with students struggling with reading and math currently at schools in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

For the love of Ben: Fundraiser set to benefit local meteorologist

The Friends of Ben Terry Benefit is a local, grassroots fundraiser being held to support local beloved meteorologist Ben Terry. It will be held Saturday, June 4, at Burton Coliseum. Terry was first diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2020. The following year he underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality. They want a monument at the Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetery to memorialize those buried there. After cutting through all of the red tape, they’re now ready to accept donations. While the veterans home...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur library to temporarily close for renovations

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library, at 1160 Cypress St., will close for renovations starting Monday, June 6, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. Library officials expect the branch to reopen on Saturday, June 11. Patrons can visit the library website HERE for information on library services and programs during the closure.
SULPHUR, LA
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14. A meet and greet will be held on Monday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 2009 N. Simmons Street. CPSO...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathan McGee

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles veteran will be remembered in June at a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The family of Nathan McGee hopes his story will help others dealing with the effects the war had on their loved ones. “A lot of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: CPSO trustee who walked off job detail found

Update: Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Inmate trustee Stacy G. Young, 52, last known address 3340 Burson Road in Lake Charles, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, Thursday afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Missing for nearly three years: Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Johnette Downing performs for 2022 summer reading program. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Vinton Scholarships. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors say new subdivision hurting their drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

