The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO