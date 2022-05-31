Two first-generation Asian American identical twins are first girls in Brooklyn to become Eagle Scouts

17-year-olds Selina and Alison Zhang came from China to Williamsburg with their mother in 2011 and are now paving their own path with the help of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Zhang twins have always been in the city and never stepped foot outside of New Jersey or Pennsylvania but discovered on their own that they loved the wilderness.

“We started as Girl Scouts and didn’t like it because it didn’t have a lot of outdoor adventure. So we decided to join Scout USA and we did a lot of adventures, camping, hiking, shooting and so much more.”

Three years ago, Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join and changed their name to Scouts BSA. These twins now wear over 100 patches each, and they’re confident that they won’t be the last girls in Brooklyn to take the Eagle Scout pledge.