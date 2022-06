Of the five Virginia cities given permission to pursue a casino project, Richmond was the only one where voters said no. But the push for a casino in the state’s capital city could be getting even messier. After the General Assembly approved a budget provision designed to nullify Richmond’s attempt to hold another casino referendum […] The post Richmond casino backers threaten to sue over General Assembly-ordered delay appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO