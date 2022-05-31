ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police hunt convicted sex offender on the run from open prison

Police are hunting a convicted sex offender who has disappeared from an open prison.

Gary Butcher, 55, is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary at HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, Lincolnshire.

He was reported missing just after 5.30am on Tuesday morning, and it is believed he may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.

Police have described him as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

He has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Police are appealing for any information on his whereabouts but have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are appealing for help to locate Gary Butcher who was reported missing from North Sea Camp this morning.

“If you have any information to his current whereabouts, please contact us immediately. If you do see him, please do not approach him and instead, call us on 101 quoting incident 37 of 31st May and if it’s an emergency, dial 999.”

Earlier this year, another sex offender branded a “menace to females” disappeared from the same prison. Paul Robson, 56, was serving a life sentence when he walked out of HMP North Sea Camp, and fled on a bicycle.

He spent four days on the run before a member of the public spotted him in Skegness and called the authorities, who then detained him.

Robson was jailed for eight months after admitting a charge of absconding.

