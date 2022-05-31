ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Not done yet, but SEC football nears big change to its schedule and alignment

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nedz8_0fwJ40wB00

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – The SEC is in the process of sunsetting its two-division football format that has been in place since the 1992 season.

Although no decisions have been finalized and discussions continue at the conference's spring meetings here this week, commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that talks are centering on alignments that would do away with divisions when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC by 2025 . The entry of those Big 12 schools will expand the conference to 16 teams.

“We focused more on the single-division model," Sankey said, "but until we’re done you never know.”

Among the options on the table:

  • An eight-game conference schedule with each team having one permanent SEC rival and seven additional conference foes that rotate
  • A nine-game conference schedule with each team having three permanent SEC rivals and six additional conference foes that rotate. In this model, it's possible teams may not be required to schedule a nonconference game against a Power Five opponent.

Either of those models would allow teams to play each of their conference peers at least once every two years.

In the current two-division structure, teams can go several years between meetings with some interdivision foes. Cutting down on those gaps between matchups has been one of Sankey's priorities throughout this process.

A vote by the SEC's members on the future alignment and schedule format could happen as soon as this week, Sankey said.

“We’re poised for decision-making, but whether that’s imminent or not remains to be seen," he said.

The SEC split into two divisions 30 years ago after adding Arkansas and South Carolina. By having a 12-team league split into divisions, NCAA rules allowed the SEC to stage a conference championship. Missouri and Texas A&M sent the conference to 14 teams in 2012.

OPINION: On SEC football schedule, Nick Saban was right 10 years ago. He still is. | Toppmeyer

A VIEW FROM SEC'S PAST: What Steve Spurrier, Gene Stallings said about SEC football schedules, divisions, championships | Toppmeyer

OPINION: If SEC football is hell-bent on nixing divisions, I have two schedule ideas | Toppmeyer

NCAA rules no longer require divisions for a conference championship, and the Pac-12 and Mountain West have dumped divisions for this season, while the ACC is aiming to do so in 2023.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer . If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Not done yet, but SEC football nears big change to its schedule and alignment

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Describes SEC Coaches Meeting In 2 Words

The SEC coaches convened Tuesday for the conference's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Given recent drama between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, some onlookers may have hoped to hear about reality TV-like histrionics taking place. Given his active Twitter presence and willingness to poke fun at his...
DESTIN, FL
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The College Football Playoff Rumors

The SEC is growing impatient. As NCAA leaders continue scrambling to adjust the current College Football Playoff, the conference where it "just means more" may eventually implement its own postseason. Believe it or not, that's an actual possibility. Greg Sankey has spoke about it before. The reality is the SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Gene Stallings
The Spun

DeAndre Moore Jr, No. 4 Wide Receiver, Announces Commitment

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., one of the top recruits from the class of 2023, is heading to Louisville. Moore, 247Sports' fourth-ranked receiver, told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he's committing to the Cardinals. Ranked as ESPN's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 17 player, Moore represents Louisville's highest-rated recruit since beginning their ESPN 300 list in 2006.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Very Clear

Nick Saban has no hard feelings against Jimbo Fisher after what happened a couple of weeks ago. They both exchanged some harsh words with each other when Saban first said that "Texas A&M bought all of its players" in its 2022 recruiting class. The Aggies landed the top-rated recruiting class...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#American Football#Sec
FanBuzz

Does Vanderbilt Deserve A Football Team?

It’s no secret college football runs through the SEC. I mean, it does mean more after all, but the track record speaks for itself. The conference has won 13 national championships since 2000 with Nick Saban and Alabama claiming six of those. LSU, Georgia and Florida have hoisted the trophy, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Big names hitting Oklahoma, UGA, Clemson

Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Makes Final Comment On Drama With Nick Saban

Nick Saban attempted to gaslight Jimbo Fisher by insisting that he never accused Texas A&M of any wrongdoing during his now-viral comments a few weeks ago. Today, Fisher responded to Saban's latest comments with what he insists are his final thoughts on the matter. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coaches Seating Chart At SEC Meetings Going Viral

The SEC Meetings are set to take place this week down in Florida and there's a lot of intrigue going into them. There's the potential for the inner-conference College Football Playoff idea to be talked about, as well as the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud. The latter took the sports world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy