Not done yet, but SEC football nears big change to its schedule and alignment

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – The SEC is in the process of sunsetting its two-division football format that has been in place since the 1992 season.

Although no decisions have been finalized and discussions continue at the conference's spring meetings here this week, commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that talks are centering on alignments that would do away with divisions when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC by 2025 . The entry of those Big 12 schools will expand the conference to 16 teams.

“We focused more on the single-division model," Sankey said, "but until we’re done you never know.”

Among the options on the table:

An eight-game conference schedule with each team having one permanent SEC rival and seven additional conference foes that rotate

A nine-game conference schedule with each team having three permanent SEC rivals and six additional conference foes that rotate. In this model, it's possible teams may not be required to schedule a nonconference game against a Power Five opponent.

Either of those models would allow teams to play each of their conference peers at least once every two years.

In the current two-division structure, teams can go several years between meetings with some interdivision foes. Cutting down on those gaps between matchups has been one of Sankey's priorities throughout this process.

A vote by the SEC's members on the future alignment and schedule format could happen as soon as this week, Sankey said.

“We’re poised for decision-making, but whether that’s imminent or not remains to be seen," he said.

The SEC split into two divisions 30 years ago after adding Arkansas and South Carolina. By having a 12-team league split into divisions, NCAA rules allowed the SEC to stage a conference championship. Missouri and Texas A&M sent the conference to 14 teams in 2012.

NCAA rules no longer require divisions for a conference championship, and the Pac-12 and Mountain West have dumped divisions for this season, while the ACC is aiming to do so in 2023.

