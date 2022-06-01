ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Brush fire gaining momentum in Napa County

By Eric Brooks
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Firefighters in Napa County are battling a brush fire on Tuesday that's nearly 400 acres and is threatening structures.

Officials told KCBS Radio the Old Fire is estimated at about 5% contained. It was first reported along the 2300 block of Old Soda Springs Road just northeast of Napa after 3:30 p.m. Smoke can be seen as far as Vallejo.

It's growing at a moderate rate of speed, however, fire crews are optimistic.

"This is the only vegetation fire in the area so we were able to get a lot of crews, ground and resources to this fire," CAL FIRE Spokesperson Erick Hernandez told KCBS Radio. "The wind conditions are stable, they're cooperating, so we have been able to make huge progress on this fire. It just depends on the operation in the next couple hours. With the air tankers and the helicopters, they're providing overhead suppression, it's definitely making things a little bit easier for all of us."

CAL FIRE is sending a full response to fight the fire, including ground crews, helicopters, planes with retardant and bulldozers. Authorities have ordered evacuations impacting all of Soda Canyon Road "given the wind direction the fire was pushing," Hernandez added.

The area threatened by the Old Fire is also the site of the 2017 Atlas Fire, which reached 51,057 acres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

