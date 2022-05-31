ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Her Sister Slept With Her Fiancé And Even Had A Kid With Him Behind Her Back, So Now She Doesn't Want To Help Her

 2 days ago

A 32-year-old woman has a sister 2 years older than her, but they're no longer on speaking terms, and for a pretty valid reason.

7 years ago, she snipped her sister right out of her life after she discovered that her sister was sleeping with her fiancé behind her back.

She then found out that her sister's 2-year-old daughter was fathered by none other than her fiancé, and again, this was without her knowing.

To make matters worse, back then, her sister was pregnant, and the father of that child was also her fiancé.

When she became privy to what her sister and the man she was about to marry were doing without her knowledge, she dumped her fiancé and cut contact with her sister.

She then turned around and said to her family that she could no longer allow her sister to be in her life after going through such a betrayal.

Her family was sympathetic to her, and from that point on, ensured that they never invited her and her sister over at once.

She has been able to move on, and she is now married to a man named Luke, and she has gone on to have 3 little kids with Luke.

"He is aware of my past and the fact I don't want anything to do with my sister ever again," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aj2pG_0fwJ3uwt00
Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"This is something he kind of gets because his brother slept with most of his exes while he was still dating them. So we both understand that siblings can sometimes be the worst."

"My sister is married to my ex now and they have two girls together. My ex ended up disabled last year in a workplace accident, then my sister ended up being diagnosed with some medical problem."

After her sister and her ex experienced so many emergencies at once, they began having problems making enough money to pay their rent and put food on the table for their children.

She does know that her mom and dad, along with a couple more of their relatives, have been actively helping her sister and her ex out.

A month ago, her ex wound up back in the hospital for surgery, and things have been continuing to spiral for her ex and her sister since.

As for how she knows about all of this, some individuals who know her sister have filled her in on what's going on.

Although she knew her sister was going through a rough time, she did not feel the need to get in contact with her or try to ease her burdens.

Well, a few days ago, her ex landed in the hospital yet again, and then her sister did too.

"Luke and I were asked if we'd take the kids," she said. "I said no. My sister found me via social media and told me she needs me now, that we're sisters above all else and her family needs my help."

"I told her I was never going to help her or her family. She asked how I could be so cold."

Her family is not on her side at all. They believe that regardless of how her sister has treated her, her sister's kids can't be held accountable for their mom's actions.

Her family can't understand why she does not want a relationship with her sister's kids, or why she doesn't want to help them either.

Her family wants her to ignore her ill-will for her sister and step up for her kids since her sister is still a member of her family.

"They are her kids and I don't have it in me to invite any kind of access with her via them," she continued.

Her family is furious with her and they all want her to step in to help her sister ASAP. Do you think she should listen to her family, or does she have every right to not want to help her sister by helping her kids?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Since Her Sister Humiliated Her At A Family Dinner, She Pettily Texts Her Before Every Family Function Asking What The Dress Code Is

She’s Worried That A Guy She Went On A First Date With Invited Her Back To His Place So Quickly

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments

Paula Sanders
2d ago

I think sister should go on her merry way and live her life without trying to take on her sisters responsibility and if the parents are so invested they should take the kids themselves and not try to foist them off to somebody else

Reply
138
Guest
2d ago

The kids have grandparents and maybe there daddy has a sibling. And since they both have been sick for a while they should have made preparations.

Reply
120
She-babe
2d ago

I'd have to be honest...I couldn't do it. Although I wouldn't have spent all my time focusing in on what happened, I do know coming in contact with her children would make me re-live the situation over again. I don't wish her any harm, but I'm not willing to subject myself or my immediate family to this. The best that I could do and I'd only be doing it for the family...would be to contribute by helping her/them financially. Perhaps I'm being selfish and I do know that it's not the children's fault, but at this point in time, I don't have a gracious bone in my body.

Reply
56
