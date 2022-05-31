ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal grapple to keep defender William Saliba in London next season as Newcastle, Leicester and Atletico Madrid 'make enquiries' following his successful loan spell at Marseille

 2 days ago

Newcastle, Leicester and Atletico Madrid have all expressed interest in defender William Saliba, who is wanted back at Arsenal after an impressive loan spell in Marseille.

The 21-year old was presented the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in May after helping Marseille secure Champions League qualification and finish second in the league behind PSG.

His fruitful campaign away from the Emirates has reportedly been spotted by several top flight teams across Europe, including Leicester, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

William Saliba won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year during his loan spell at Marseille
The 21-year-old French international is now linked with several top flight clubs across Europe

Arsenal have received enquiries from all four clubs but are eager to keep Saliba in North London and extend his contract next campaign, according to L'Equipe via Get Football News France.

However, the French international has only recently earned his stripes under Didier Deschamps and will reportedly prioritise first team football next season to bid for a place in his World Cup squad.

Saliba arrived at the Emirates for £27 million in 2019 but has not yet been trusted to feature in Arsenal's first team plans.

After three Ligue 1 loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, it seems the Gunners hierarchy are finally eager to welcome him into the fold.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep Saliba in London next season, according to reports

However, boss Mikel Arteta may struggle to convince Saliba of regular minutes after finding a fruitful partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White last campaign.

In case they are unable to convince the Frenchman to stay, Arsenal have reportedly placed an asking price of no less than £25.5 million on the defender.

Newcastle will be keen to bolster their defence during the club's first summer transfer window under new Saudi ownership and signing a young defender could prove a shrewd move as they look to build for the future.

Meanwhile, Leicester shipped more Premier League goals than any other side in the top half (59) last season and will feel defence is a key focus in terms of recruitment.

