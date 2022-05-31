Edison, Plymouth in regional semifinals Thursday
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this week’s baseball regional tournaments, which begin Thursday at various high schools and college campuses throughout the state. Those games will include two area teams in SBC Bay champion Edison in Division III and Plymouth in Div. IV.
The Chargers (20-8) — who finished ranked No. 10 in the final state coaches poll — will play No. 16-ranked Fredericktown (18-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Elida. This mark’s Edison’s second consecutive regional semifinal appearance after it lost in 11 innings to Archbold last season.
Edison was the No. 2 seed in the Norwalk district and advanced with an 8-6 win over Bucyrus Wynford and a 4-0 win over Margaretta on May 26 and May 28.
The Freddies won their district with wins over Worthington Christian, 4-3, and Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-1.
The first semifinal game at Elida will feature No. 2-ranked Eastwood (26-1) vs. No. 8 Toledo Ottawa Hills (23-3) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Like all 16 regionals throughout the state, the winners have a quick turnaround, with the title game slated for 5 p.m. Friday back in Elida.
The Big Red (19-7) take on No. 23-ranked Antwerp (18-5) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Patrick Henry High School in Hamler.
Plymouth advanced by holding off Buckeye Central, 8-6, on May 25, then by rallying past Firelands Conference rival South Central in a 6-5 win on May 28.
The Archers are making their third consecutive regional appearance, while this is the second time for Plymouth in a five-year span. In 2018, the Big Red edged North Baltimore before falling to Hicksville in a regional title game.
The other half of the bracket in Hamler features No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview (14-2) vs. Leipsic (11-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners return at 5 p.m. Friday for the title game.
Baseball regional tournament pairings
Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 16.
DIVISION I
Region 1
North Canton Hoover vs. No. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, at Louisville High School 2 p.m. Thursday
North Royalton vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, at Louisville High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Louisville High School, Fri., June 3 at 5 p.m.
Region 2
Hilliard Darby vs. No. 13 Grove City, at Dublin Coffman High School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 8 New Albany vs. Westerville North, at Dublin Coffman High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Dublin Coffman High School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 3
Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, at Bowling Green State University, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 12 Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Strongsville, at North Ridgeville High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at North Ridgeville High School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 4
No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Fairfield, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 3 Mason vs. Lebanon, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 5 p.m. Thursday
State semifinals
June 10, Akron Canal Park
Semifinal Game 1: Region 3 vs. Region 1, 10 a.m.
Semifinal Game 2: Region 2 vs. Region 4, 1 p.m.
Championship: 4 p.m. June 11
DIVISION II
Region 5
Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m. Thursday
Louisville vs. No. 13 Hunting Valley University School, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 6
No. 1 Defiance vs. No. 10 Tiffin Columbian, at Bowling Green Carter Park, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 18 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Sandusky Perkins, at Bowling Green Carter Park, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Bowling Green Carter Park, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 7
Steubenville vs. New Philadelphia, at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Washington Court House Washington vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley, at Ashville Teays Valley High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Ashville Teays Valley High School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 8
Cleves Taylor vs. No. 7 Hamilton Badin, Thurs., at Mason High School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 20 Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Eaton, at Mason High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Mason High School, 5 p.m. Friday
State semifinals
June 10, Akron Canal Park
Semifinal Game 1: Region 6 vs. Region 8, 4 p.m.
Semifinal Game 2: Region 7 vs. Region 5, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. June 11
DIVISION III
Region 9
Gates Mills Hawken vs. Canfield South Range, at Massillon Washington High School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 5 Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Youngstown Ursuline, at Massillon Washington High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Massillon Washington High School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 10
No. 2 Pemberville Eastwood vs. No. 8 Toledo Ottawa Hills, at Elida Middle School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 10 Milan Edison (20-8) vs. No. 16 Fredericktown (18-5), at Elida Middle School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Elida Middle School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 11
Minford vs. Proctorville Fairland, at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 12 p.m. Thursday
No. 4 Baltimore Liberty Union vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, at Mount Vernon High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Lancaster High School, 3 p.m. Friday
Region 12
No. 1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Springfield Northeastern, at Wright State University, 5 p.m. Thursday
Reading vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, at Wright State University, 2 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Wright State University, 5 p.m. Friday
State semifinals
June 9, Akron Canal Park
Semifinal Game 1: Region 11 vs. Region 9, 4 p.m.
Semifinal Game 2: Region 12 vs. Region 10, 7 p.m.
Championship: 1 p.m., June 11
DIVISION IV
Region 13
Tiffin Calvert vs. Bristolville Bristol, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 5 Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Warren John F. Kennedy, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 14
Plymouth (19-7) vs. No. 23 Antwerp (18-5), at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Leipsic, at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 5 p.m. Friday
Region 15
No. 11 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 13 Mowrystown Whiteoak, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Newark Catholic vs. No. 1 Lucasville Valley, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.
Championship: at Lancaster High School, 6 p.m. Friday
Region 16
South Charleston Southeastern vs. Russia, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 2 p.m. Thursday
No. 6 Fort Loramie vs. No. 12 Howard East Knox, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
Championship: at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 5 p.m. Friday
State semifinals
June 9, Akron Canal Park
Semifinal Game 1: Region 16 vs. Region 15, 10 a.m.
Semifinal Game 2: Region 13 vs. Region 14, 1 p.m.
Championship: 10 a.m. June 11
SOFTBALL
State semifinal pairings
All games at Akron Firestone Stadium
DIVISION I
Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-2) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), 3 p.m. Thursday
North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Championship: 1 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION II
Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), 10 a.m. Thursday
Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), 12:30 p.m. Thursday
Championship: 10 a.m. Saturday
DIVISION III
Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East (24-4), 3 p.m. Friday
Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION IV
Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), 10 a.m. Friday
Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-4), 12:30 p.m. Friday
Championship: 4 p.m. Saturday
Comments / 0