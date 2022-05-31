ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Edison, Plymouth in regional semifinals Thursday

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this week’s baseball regional tournaments, which begin Thursday at various high schools and college campuses throughout the state. Those games will include two area teams in SBC Bay champion Edison in Division III and Plymouth in Div. IV.

The Chargers (20-8) — who finished ranked No. 10 in the final state coaches poll — will play No. 16-ranked Fredericktown (18-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Elida. This mark’s Edison’s second consecutive regional semifinal appearance after it lost in 11 innings to Archbold last season.

Edison was the No. 2 seed in the Norwalk district and advanced with an 8-6 win over Bucyrus Wynford and a 4-0 win over Margaretta on May 26 and May 28.

The Freddies won their district with wins over Worthington Christian, 4-3, and Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-1.

The first semifinal game at Elida will feature No. 2-ranked Eastwood (26-1) vs. No. 8 Toledo Ottawa Hills (23-3) at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Like all 16 regionals throughout the state, the winners have a quick turnaround, with the title game slated for 5 p.m. Friday back in Elida.

The Big Red (19-7) take on No. 23-ranked Antwerp (18-5) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Patrick Henry High School in Hamler.

Plymouth advanced by holding off Buckeye Central, 8-6, on May 25, then by rallying past Firelands Conference rival South Central in a 6-5 win on May 28.

The Archers are making their third consecutive regional appearance, while this is the second time for Plymouth in a five-year span. In 2018, the Big Red edged North Baltimore before falling to Hicksville in a regional title game.

The other half of the bracket in Hamler features No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview (14-2) vs. Leipsic (11-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners return at 5 p.m. Friday for the title game.

Baseball regional tournament pairings

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 16.

DIVISION I

Region 1

North Canton Hoover vs. No. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, at Louisville High School 2 p.m. Thursday

North Royalton vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, at Louisville High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Louisville High School, Fri., June 3 at 5 p.m.

Region 2

Hilliard Darby vs. No. 13 Grove City, at Dublin Coffman High School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 8 New Albany vs. Westerville North, at Dublin Coffman High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Dublin Coffman High School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 3

Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, at Bowling Green State University, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 12 Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Strongsville, at North Ridgeville High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at North Ridgeville High School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Fairfield, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Mason vs. Lebanon, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, 5 p.m. Thursday

State semifinals

June 10, Akron Canal Park

Semifinal Game 1: Region 3 vs. Region 1, 10 a.m.

Semifinal Game 2: Region 2 vs. Region 4, 1 p.m.

Championship: 4 p.m. June 11

DIVISION II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m. Thursday

Louisville vs. No. 13 Hunting Valley University School, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 6

No. 1 Defiance vs. No. 10 Tiffin Columbian, at Bowling Green Carter Park, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 18 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Sandusky Perkins, at Bowling Green Carter Park, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Bowling Green Carter Park, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 7

Steubenville vs. New Philadelphia, at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Washington Court House Washington vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley, at Ashville Teays Valley High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Ashville Teays Valley High School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 8

Cleves Taylor vs. No. 7 Hamilton Badin, Thurs., at Mason High School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 20 Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Eaton, at Mason High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Mason High School, 5 p.m. Friday

State semifinals

June 10, Akron Canal Park

Semifinal Game 1: Region 6 vs. Region 8, 4 p.m.

Semifinal Game 2: Region 7 vs. Region 5, 7 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. June 11

DIVISION III

Region 9

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Canfield South Range, at Massillon Washington High School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 5 Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Youngstown Ursuline, at Massillon Washington High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Massillon Washington High School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 10

No. 2 Pemberville Eastwood vs. No. 8 Toledo Ottawa Hills, at Elida Middle School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 10 Milan Edison (20-8) vs. No. 16 Fredericktown (18-5), at Elida Middle School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Elida Middle School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 11

Minford vs. Proctorville Fairland, at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 12 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 Baltimore Liberty Union vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, at Mount Vernon High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Lancaster High School, 3 p.m. Friday

Region 12

No. 1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Springfield Northeastern, at Wright State University, 5 p.m. Thursday

Reading vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, at Wright State University, 2 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Wright State University, 5 p.m. Friday

State semifinals

June 9, Akron Canal Park

Semifinal Game 1: Region 11 vs. Region 9, 4 p.m.

Semifinal Game 2: Region 12 vs. Region 10, 7 p.m.

Championship: 1 p.m., June 11

DIVISION IV

Region 13

Tiffin Calvert vs. Bristolville Bristol, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 5 Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Warren John F. Kennedy, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 14

Plymouth (19-7) vs. No. 23 Antwerp (18-5), at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Leipsic, at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, 5 p.m. Friday

Region 15

No. 11 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 13 Mowrystown Whiteoak, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Newark Catholic vs. No. 1 Lucasville Valley, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.

Championship: at Lancaster High School, 6 p.m. Friday

Region 16

South Charleston Southeastern vs. Russia, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 2 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Fort Loramie vs. No. 12 Howard East Knox, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

Championship: at Cincinnati Princeton High School, 5 p.m. Friday

State semifinals

June 9, Akron Canal Park

Semifinal Game 1: Region 16 vs. Region 15, 10 a.m.

Semifinal Game 2: Region 13 vs. Region 14, 1 p.m.

Championship: 10 a.m. June 11

SOFTBALL

State semifinal pairings

All games at Akron Firestone Stadium

DIVISION I

Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-2) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), 3 p.m. Thursday

North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Championship: 1 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION II

Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), 10 a.m. Thursday

Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), 12:30 p.m. Thursday

Championship: 10 a.m. Saturday

DIVISION III

Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East (24-4), 3 p.m. Friday

Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday

Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION IV

Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), 10 a.m. Friday

Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-4), 12:30 p.m. Friday

Championship: 4 p.m. Saturday

Related
The Lima News

Ten things to watch at state

Ten things to watch in the upcoming state track-and-field meet:. 1. Can Yingst nab at least one state title this weekend?. At last year’s state track meet, Perry’s Brady Yingst just missed notching a Division III state title in the 1,600 meters, when he was edged out at the finish line and had to settle for second place.
LIMA, OH
Beacon

Rockets win regional title, punch their ticket to Akron

NEW RIEGEL — A five-run lead was just enough for Oak Harbor as it held off a furious Lexington rally that fell short with the tying run at second base as the Rockets defeated the Lady Lex, 5-4, in a Division II regional final at New Riegel High School.
OAK HARBOR, OH
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

This spring, State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, assisted at Deer Creek Wildlife Area with controlled burns on state-owned lands. Spring burns are a great way to manage warm season grass fields that are key habitat for a variety of wildlife species. Burning removes old grasses allows new shoots of grasses, forbs, and other beneficial plants to emerge.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Richland, Crawford County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

One of the last remaining Sears stores in our area set to close

The once iconic retailer Sears is set to close dozens of its locations over the next few weeks. A total of 90 Sears Hometown stores across the country have taken to Facebook to announce their closures. The Van Wert location at Shannon Station was on that list, including two other Ohio stores at Gallipolis and Logan. These closings come on the heels of the last Sears department store closure in November of last year, marking the end of an era for the retailer.
VAN WERT, OH
ocj.com

2022 Ohio Wine Competition official results

Gervasi Vineyard’s Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine won Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio at the 2022 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held May 16 to May18 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio. There were 386 total entries this year with 322 receiving medals: 38 double gold, 42 gold, 148 silver and 94 bronze.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
