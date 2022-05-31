Say cheers to 15 bottles of wine on sale for $65

Whether it's a birthday party at a friend's house or a Saturday night at home cooking your favorite meal, having a bottle of wine on hand can always make life easier. After all, it's always once you know you need one that you realize you're all out and have to run to the store to grab a bottle. If only you had your own secret stash to grab from when you needed it.

Having wine delivered at your beck and call sounds like a fantasy, but with Splash Wines , it's a reality. With Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle, you can be sure you always have a bottle at home you can grab, and you never have to step foot in a grocery store. In fact, you can secure yourself with 15 mouth-watering bottles, all for $65 for a limited time.

With so many summer holidays and get-togethers just around the corner, having a stockpile of wine on hand is very necessary. That's why Splash Wine gives users a diverse assortment of blends, from robust cabernets to crisp pinots. In fact, each bottle is carefully selected, guaranteed to meet your expectations — otherwise, you don't have to pay for it.

Still not convinced Splash Wines is all it's cracked up to be? Just look at what real users are saying for yourself. Earning 4.6/5 stars on TrustPilot with 20,416 reviews, Splash Wines proves to be a favorite among wine lovers. From its quick shipping to its wide variety of blends. This wine service makes the act of sipping your favorite beverages more pleasant than ever.

Get Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle with 15 Bottles of Wine for Only $65 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— These professional $149 headphones perform like models twice the price

— Don't head off on your summer vacation without this travel bundle

— This charger will fully power your phone’s dead battery in 30 minutes

— These weighted bracelet bands help take your workouts up a notch

— Finish this $30 puzzle and enter for a chance to win $1 million

— This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop helps clean up dirt and spills in less time

— Burn calories while sitting at your desk with this mini elliptical machine

— Stay on budget and still get a MacBook Air with this stellar deal

— Become a Sam's Club member for only $14.99 and get a $10 gift card

— Get rid of annoying pet hair on clothes and laundry with the FurZapper

— This smart picture frame can hold up to 5,000 images and is now 38% off its regular price

— Perfect your golf game with this putt training tool

— Get huge savings on your summer vacation plans with a Launching Travel subscription

— Take your to-do list and productivity to the next level with a Lunatask subscription

— This pop-up cabin is a must-have on your summer camping trip

— Get a Sam's Club membership and a $10 gift card for only $14.99

— Enhance your at-home viewing experience with this portable projector and 50-inch screen

— This refurbished iPad Pro is now more than 50% off its regular price

— Improve your ability to manage stress with this groundbreaking wearable technology

— Upgrade your software skills with a lifetime membership to StreamSkill

— Start your business education with this program from an award-winning MBA professor

— This epic travel bundle includes deals on flights, vacation hacks, and a Rosetta Stone subscription

— This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for 75% off

— Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle — Step up your communication with this all-in-one American Sign Language e-learning bundle

— Gear up for the summer heat with this must-have personal air conditioner

— Treat mom to this C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for Mother’s Day for just $49.99

— Learn a new language in record time with this Babbel subscription

— Score great art for Mother’s Day with Fine Art America

— This laser gadget makes moving, decorating easier by taking 3 measurements at once

— Instantly match any hue with a paint color for your home using this handheld gadget

— This 4-in-1 charger has a port for your Apple Watch and is nearly 50% off its regular price

— Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Suite for just $49.99

— Investing with confidence is simple with this innovative stock screener

— Give mom the salon look with this game-changing hairbrush for Mother’s Day

— This refurbished iPad mini 4 is now 60% off its regular price

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram