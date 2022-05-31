ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say cheers to 15 bottles of wine on sale for $65

By Audacy Staff
 2 days ago

Whether it's a birthday party at a friend's house or a Saturday night at home cooking your favorite meal, having a bottle of wine on hand can always make life easier. After all, it's always once you know you need one that you realize you're all out and have to run to the store to grab a bottle. If only you had your own secret stash to grab from when you needed it.

Having wine delivered at your beck and call sounds like a fantasy, but with Splash Wines , it's a reality. With Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle, you can be sure you always have a bottle at home you can grab, and you never have to step foot in a grocery store. In fact, you can secure yourself with 15 mouth-watering bottles, all for $65 for a limited time.

With so many summer holidays and get-togethers just around the corner, having a stockpile of wine on hand is very necessary. That's why Splash Wine gives users a diverse assortment of blends, from robust cabernets to crisp pinots. In fact, each bottle is carefully selected, guaranteed to meet your expectations — otherwise, you don't have to pay for it.

Still not convinced Splash Wines is all it's cracked up to be? Just look at what real users are saying for yourself. Earning 4.6/5 stars on TrustPilot with 20,416 reviews, Splash Wines proves to be a favorite among wine lovers. From its quick shipping to its wide variety of blends. This wine service makes the act of sipping your favorite beverages more pleasant than ever.

Get Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle with 15 Bottles of Wine for Only $65 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

