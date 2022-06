AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...

