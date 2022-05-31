ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police report describes Vagos bikers ambush by Hells Angels

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway was an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride, according to a police report made public Tuesday.

Richard John Devries, who police identified as the Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president, and club recruits Russell Smith and Stephen Alo were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to Henderson police reports.

At least six of the seven people taken to hospitals with wounds or injuries following the midday Sunday gunfire were Vagos members or affiliates, the report said. They were riding motorcycles back to Las Vegas after stops at Hoover Dam and the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

A person whom police identified as an anonymous witness provided video showing three men wearing Hells Angels attire riding up to the Vagos group — including one who appeared to have an object in his left hand — before shots were fired.

Police said “multiple” spent bullet casings were found strewn for more than a mile (1.6 kilometer) along the freeway.

It was not clear from the police narrative if anyone in the Vagos group fired weapons, or if all the people who were reported injured received gunshot wounds.

Two were hospitalized in critical condition, according to a police statement issued Monday that said a seventh person involved in the shooting arrived at a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police on Tuesday did not provide an update of the conditions of the injured.

Devries, 66; Smith, 46; and Alo, 26, remained jailed on $380,000 bail pending court appearances on multiple attempted murder, conspiracy, battery and weapon charges.

Jail and court records did not immediately reflect court dates or if the men had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. Several attorneys who have represented Hells Angels and Vagos members in criminal cases in Las Vegas in recent years did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The freeway remained closed for more five hours during an investigation also involving Las Vegas and Boulder City police and the Nevada Highway Patrol, according to the Henderson police reports.

Police said video obtained Sunday morning at a coffee shop in Boulder City and later from a dashboard camera of a police vehicle on a highway in Boulder City showed Devries, Smith and Alo among “multiple members of the Hells Angels ... prior to the shooting call.”

Cellphone GPS location data put the three men together on U.S. 95 after the shooting, the reports said.

you're a liar
2d ago

And just how many of either gang have been infiltrated by undercover agents to the point that they aren’t still a gang anymore? Hahahaha

Reply(4)
14
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

I see them all the time. Grandpa's on Bikes. Pretending to be teenager's. Gray Hair, down to their buttocks. Beards, down to their stomach's. Riding these bikes, like Fruit Cakes. Yeap, They haven't lost it yet.😳 So they THINK. I get a big kick out of it. I truly do. They are fighting aging with everything they got. And that's OKAY.🤗❤️🥰💙

Reply(4)
4
John AToney
2d ago

my father was an angel if they attacked there must have been a precieved problem with the other club

Reply(6)
13
