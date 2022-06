The two firms worked with Ethos Real Estate to close on the acquisition of Harvest at Marmalade Apartments. Cadre has partnered up with BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund to acquire a 252-unit community in downtown Salt Lake City. The two firms worked with Ethos Real Estate to close on the acquisition of Harvest at Marmalade Apartments, which was acquired from an undisclosed seller. A source familiar with the deal told Multi-Housing News that the acquisition price was more than $100 million.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO