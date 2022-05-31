PHOTOS: Captains-Whitecaps, May 31, 2022

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with head coach Martin St-Louis (2022-23 to 2024-25). St-Louis officially becomes the 32nd head coach in franchise history. St-Louis, 46, was named interim head coach on February...
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to replace Dominique Ducharme, they did so by giving him the interim tag. As soon as he took over, things starting changing for the better and talk shifted quickly to make him the permanent head coach. However, St. Louis wanted to focus...
A Calgary Flames prospect has captured a major league award. Goaltending prospect Arsenii Sergeev has been named the United States Hockey League’s goaltender of the year. He joins Jacob Markstrom (Vezina Trophy finalist in NHL) and Dustin Wolf (the AHL’s top goaltender) as award-nominated or winning Flames netminders for the 2021-22 season.
