ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Raising interest rates can help curb inflation, but at a cost

By Meghan Lopez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZLg_0fwJ1guN00

President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday to discuss ways to combat rising inflation.

Consumer inflation was up 9.1% in the Denver area as of March, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the largest price jump in more than four decades.

The president wants to slow inflation without triggering a recession, which can be a difficult needle to thread.

“What we've seen in the last 12 months is that inflation is now running really hot. This is hurting the average Coloradoan, and this is impacting Colorado households,” said Chris Brown, vice president of policy and research at the Common Sense Institute. “What you want is stability, and when you don't have stability, and you have uncertainty and rapidly rising prices, this puts a crunch on everybody.”

CSI estimates the average Colorado household spent $4,467 more since 2020 because of inflation. Overall, its data has found that price levels have increased 2% between January and March.

Inflation disproportionately impacts lower-income families, according to Kishore Kulkarni, a distinguished professor of economics at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“In inflation, when the prices go up, our wages don't catch up and we lose our real income,” Kulkarni said.

The best way to help families is to bring down inflation so that their dollars stretch further and they are better able to afford everyday items, like groceries and gas. The main tactic used to level out inflation rates is to make interest rates go up. When that happens, borrowing goes down, which limits the amount of money going out.

“If you're borrowing money, you're going to pay a higher amount to borrow that money," said Scott Wasserman, president of The Bell Policy Center.

So far, the Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by .5%, and is hinting at raising them several more times this year.

However, for low and middle-income families looking to buy a home, there is a double-edged sword to raising interest rates.

Because interest rates have been low for so long, more families have gotten into the housing market and are able to take out a bigger mortgage with a smaller monthly payment. If the interest rates continue to rise, that will no longer be an option.

“We have way too many people in the market buying too many homes, and that's why the house prices have gone up,” Kulkarni said.

While it will help lower inflation and help with day-to-day items, the rising rates could price some families out of the housing market altogether, or cause others to rethink what they can afford.

“My fear is that for middle-income Coloradans, it will be harder for them to get the mortgage that they need in order to afford that home,” Wasserman said.

It’s a concern Brown shares as well for new homebuyers and middle-income families. He wants to see more focus on development options, like shoring up the supply chain and creating more affordable housing.

Wasserman, meanwhile, wants to see policymakers target relief to the people who need it most rather than companies or wealthier individuals who can handle some of the increased costs. He also says it’s a good time for families to see whether they have an adjustable mortgage and if they can switch to a fixed rate before interest increases too much.

The bottom line is that the Biden administration and federal government are looking at taking serious steps to curb inflation. If they are successful and avoid a recession, they could help stretch the dollars of families further, but it comes with a short-term cost.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

How much Denver homebuyers overpaid and why it may hurt

Data: Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.Colorado Springs is even worse, with...
DENVER, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Richest billionaires in Colorado

Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Colorado using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Springs Independent

Poll: 4 in 10 Coloradans say they're worse off financially now

More than 4 in 10 Coloradans say they're worse off financially than last year, and most blame rising housing costs, according to Pulse, The Colorado Health Foundation's annual statewide poll. Eighty-six percent of poll respondents said cost of housing is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in Colorado, and 33...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Space Command relocation process report finds ‘significant shortfalls’ in transparency and credibility; Colorado lawmakers react to findings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 89-page report details the behind-the-scenes mechanisms leading up to the blockbuster January 2021 announcement that Alabama had become the preferred headquarters for the U.S. Space Command over Colorado. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) provides auditing and investigation services for Congress. “This report essentially is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire To Generate $20 Million In Tax Revenue As Homeowners Skimp: ‘Cobbling Together Dollar By Dollar’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire victims struggle to scrape together enough money to rebuild, the state, Boulder County, City of Louisville and RTD will all see a tax windfall from the disaster. Together, they will receive some $20 million in use taxes, which are taxes applied to materials and appliances used to build or, in the case of fire victims, rebuild homes. It’s tax revenue that homeowners say governments didn’t expect before the disaster and should now refund. Marshall Together and Superior Rising, organizations made up of fire victims, are now asking for a waiver or refund of use taxes....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Affordable Housing#Real Income#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Csi
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

How North Denver Became the City's Ashtray

A new report led by researchers from the Dickinson Lab at the Colorado School of Public Health identifies North Denver as a pollution hot spot thanks to a confluence of factors involving an abundance of industrial businesses, as well as railroad and highway traffic that puts the health of its approximately 50,000 residents at risk every single day.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy