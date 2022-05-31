ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Water conservation critical this summer – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, 72% of Utah is experiencing extreme drought, with the remainder of the state in severe drought. With a dry summer likely and water restrictions already in place around the state, it is crucial that Utahns conserve the water we have. One bright spot is the recent precipitation in northern Utah,...

kvnutalk.com

ABC4

Huge rockslide caught on video at Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL (ABC4) – A group of people spending some time out on Lake Powell caught something people rarely get to see on camera. Mila Carter caught footage of a huge rock slide happening right on the side of the lake on Monday. Video shows the giant rock falling into the water, creating a decent-sized […]
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Which Utah cities received the most rainfall over Memorial Day Weekend?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent rainfall and snow covering parts of Utah, how much rainfall did cities across the state actually receive? The area that received the most rainfall is Eden with 3.77 inches over the […]
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
utah.gov

4,496 boats inspected for quagga mussels during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy holiday weekend working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state. Their efforts focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
ABC 4

Utah rose show happening this weekend

For the last 87 years, The Utah Rose Society has flourished in the great Salt Lake Valley. Founded in 1935, Utah Rose Society has been a staple landmark in Sugar House and remains one of the oldest gardens in the entire state. They are also affiliated with The American Rose Society. Elise Hutchings, president of Utah Rose Society and Cindy Crookston, vice president came to Good Things Utah to discuss their gardens and variety of roses.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Transgender athlete ban challenged in Utah lawsuit – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – A 12 year old transgender swimmer is seen waiting by a pool on February 22, 2021 in Utah. She and her family spoke to the associated press on the condition of anonymity. Two transgender athletes and their families filed a lawsuit Tuesday, June 1, 2022, to challenge the states new ban on transgender players competing in girls sports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

More wild birds in Utah counties test for avian influenza

Authorities with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say 10 wild birds have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and test results from other dead birds are pending. According to a news release Thursday from the DWR, the 10 HPAI positive birds have been located in Cache, Weber, Salt...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Free and fun summer activities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Free and fun summer activities are taking place all over Utah. ABC4 compiled a list of some of these activities to check out with friends and family over the next few months. City Festivals Many cities host an annual festival where you can check out local bands, vendors, and entertainment. Most cities […]
UTAH STATE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Why your next Utah hike may make you $20K richer

SOUTH SALT LAKE — John Maxim and David Cline had an interesting idea two years ago in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. They decided to hide $5,000 in a treasure chest somewhere in the Wasatch Mountain foothills, providing clues online to help people find it. The pair of real estate investors figured it would be a fun activity to get people's minds off COVID-19, while they also got to enjoy Utah's outdoor splendor.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kvnutalk

Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
capcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish urges owners to never release pets into the wild

CASPER, Wyo. — People should never release pets into the wild, Wyoming Game and Fish said in a news release Tuesday. “Some people believe that when they don’t want their pets any longer it is okay to release them into the wild,” Game and Fish said. “However, this is cruel to pets, dangerous to the ecosystem and illegal.”
kvnutalk

Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks.
HYDE PARK, UT
ABC4

Utah has the highest rate of mental health illness in the U.S.

UTAH (ABC4) – How mentally healthy and happy are Utahns? A new study looking at the state of mental health throughout the U.S. found that those living in Utah, unfortunately, experience the highest level of mental illness in the nation. The study by NiceRx, discovered almost 30% of adults in Utah suffer from mental health […]
UTAH STATE

