MN Lottery

(Loretto, MN) -- The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to Loretto for their first action of the season on Saturday May 21st. It was a cool 50 degrees at game time. The Redbirds scored one run in each of the first 3 innings but then scored 5 in the 4th to make the score 8 to 0. Loretto came back and scored a total runs of 6 runs over the next two innings to close the gap but Alex eventually prevailed with a score of Alex 11, Loretto 7 in eight innings.

