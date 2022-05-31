MN Lottery

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
Amy Forkner points to a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association that found poor management was the most common reason nurses quit over the past two years. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they prepare to negotiate new union...
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
(The Center Square) – There is nothing in Wisconsin law that says local election managers can’t accept money from outside groups to help run their elections. There is nothing in state law that says they can, but a judge in Madison on Wednesday essentially said that doesn’t matter.
(Loretto, MN) -- The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to Loretto for their first action of the season on Saturday May 21st. It was a cool 50 degrees at game time. The Redbirds scored one run in each of the first 3 innings but then scored 5 in the 4th to make the score 8 to 0. Loretto came back and scored a total runs of 6 runs over the next two innings to close the gap but Alex eventually prevailed with a score of Alex 11, Loretto 7 in eight innings.
ST. PAUL – The Legislature adjourned May 23 with priorities such as converting a massive state surplus to historic tax relief and improving public safety at a time violent crime is soaring unresolved. State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said he adamantly supports eliminating the state’s tax on Social Security...
With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game. Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.
To chalk, or not to chalk, that is the question. At the May 17 City Council meeting, Councilors Jessica Peterson White and Clarice Grenier Grabau introduced an amendment to the city code that would allow for chalk writing and drawing in public pedestrian areas, namely sidewalks. Written in 1906, the...
Allan Schneeberger, 87 of Little Falls, formerly of Elbow Lake, died Sunday, May 29th. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30PM on Tuesday, June 7, at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake, followed by coffee & bars at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake at 1:30pm. A Graveside Service...
Comments / 0