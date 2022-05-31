Update: OSHA begins investigation of worker falling death at West Palm condo

A man’s body was found with an arm ripped off at a lake in a Florida public park serving as an alligator habitat. The 47-year-old man had been gathering frisbees which had ended up in the lake after being used by players on an adjoining disc golf course. The death is the first fatal attack by an alligator in Florida since 2019. The man’s remains were found on Tuesday at the lake spanning 53 acres in John S Taylor Park in Largo, west of Tampa on Florida’s western coast. A spokesperson for the Largo Police Department said the agency...

LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO