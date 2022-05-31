Update: OSHA begins investigation of worker falling death at West Palm condo

An annual boat party event, dubbed “Mayhem at Lake George 2022”, turned into actual mayhem when a mass brawl broke out among attendees.The event, which is held annually on Florida’s Lake George, involved a number of boats and a floating barge – “the stage” – holding a DJ on Saturday. Party-goers dressed in swimwear could be seen throwing punches and hurling themselves at one another near “the stage”. The lake is about 48 miles north of Orlando. As WESH reported, the video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed at least four or five men at the centre of...
