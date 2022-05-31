ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ShapED My Life: OSU veterinarian credits teachers for sparking curiosity

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 2 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Curiosity can take you to some amazing places, leading you to all kinds of possibilities throughout life.

Dr. Jared Taylor, an Oklahoma Statue University veterinarian and epidemiologist, credits his past teachers for sparking the curiosity that helped him grow both academically and professionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HWZb_0fwJ1Bjy00
Dr. Jared Taylor, image KFOR

In today’s edition of ShapED My Life, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, Dr. Taylor discusses his journey and the educators who inspired him along the way.

Watch the above video for his story.

Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eater

Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma hospitals, medical centers respond to Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma hospitals and medical centers have issued statements following the mass shooting at Saint Francis in Tulsa Wednesday. We are heartbroken to hear of the horrible violence that occurred today at Saint Francis in Tulsa. We hold the caregivers and staff in our prayers. We must do everything we can to end senseless violence and to ensure the safety of those who care for patients. We #HAVHope.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

It's almost time for Free Fishing Days in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for free fishing in Oklahoma!. Oklahoma Free Fishing Days are scheduled for June 4-5 and allow anyone to head out and fish without a license. People with a fishing license also can bring someone without a fishing license. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
