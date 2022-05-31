ShapED My Life: OSU veterinarian credits teachers for sparking curiosity

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Curiosity can take you to some amazing places, leading you to all kinds of possibilities throughout life.

Dr. Jared Taylor, an Oklahoma Statue University veterinarian and epidemiologist, credits his past teachers for sparking the curiosity that helped him grow both academically and professionally.

Dr. Jared Taylor, image KFOR

In today’s edition of ShapED My Life, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, Dr. Taylor discusses his journey and the educators who inspired him along the way.

Watch the above video for his story.

