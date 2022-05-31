ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine is on tap through the end of the workweek!

By Aaron White
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're keeping sunshine in the forecast through the rest of the workweek! Aside from a...

www.kimt.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
