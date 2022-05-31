ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly 'is eyeing a move away from Napoli this summer with Barcelona his preferred destination... but Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus have all made attempt to start talks with Serie A club'

 2 days ago

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave the club and prefers a £30million (€35m) move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

The Senegal defender - who has played more than 300 games for the Serie A club since joining in 2014 - has just one year left on his deal.

ESPN claim however he is trying to engineer a move out of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer rather than leave on a free, with the Catalan giants his favoured destination.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave the club and prefers a move to Barcelona
Barcelona manager Xavi is keen to strengthen his central defence in the summer window

However, the same outlet claims Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as Italian giants Juventus, have tried to start talks for a move for the 30-year-old.

The report adds Barcelona are aware of Koulibaly's desire to join the club but have yet to make a move, despite boss Xavi wanting to strengthen his defence this summer.

The former midfielder reportedly wanted to sign Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, but a £55m (€65m) price tag and interest from the Blues is likely to prevent a move.

That has led them to pursuing Koulibaly, who is cheaper and can play on the left-hand side of central defence.

Tottenham and Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 30-year-old Senegal international
Xavi wanted to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla but his price tag has made a move unlikely

The same outlet also claim Barcelona will try to include a player in the deal, with Napoli open to Miralem Pjanic moving the other way in either a loan or permanent move.

Napoli meanwhile are reportedly keen to keep Koulibaly to stay and have offered him a new contract, but speaking earlier this week the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he cannot 'force' the defender to stay.

'He [Kalidou Koulibaly] is a symbol of Napoli, and if he wants to no longer be a symbol, he must decide. We must decide. we want Koulibaly to stay, but people can't be forced to stay.

'Everyone has their own dignity and needs. We respect everyone.'

The Catalan giants could look to include Miralem Pjanic as part of any deal for Koulibaly

