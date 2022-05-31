ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana to close for week after credible threat

By Gregory Yee, Hannah Fry
 2 days ago
Mater Dei High School officials notified Santa Ana police after learning of the threat Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and students. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed through Friday because of a credible threat to the campus, school officials said Tuesday.

Officials notified Santa Ana police after learning of the threat Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and students by school President Michael Brennan and Principal Frances Clare.

"Safety and sweep protocols were implemented," the letter said. "We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."

Sgt. Maria Lopez, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson, said officers went to the campus and determined there didn't appear to be a threat of a shooting.

The case, however, remains under investigation, Lopez said.

The sergeant could not disclose the contents of the message but said it was received sometime Tuesday. The threat appears to have been made by a former Mater Dei employee, Lopez said.

Mater Dei officials said they consulted with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, which oversees the school, and decided to close the campus and cancel all activities through Friday while police continue their investigation.

"We are working with our department chairs and faculty to develop online education options for these last days of instruction as well as next week’s finals schedule," according to the letter. "Parents and students will be notified of these plans within the next day."

Brennan and Clare said they would promptly update parents and students.

Further information was not provided by school or church officials.

Comments / 9

Megan Khounani
1d ago

went to MD, I can tell you the school's culture can be bubble like. the teachers have no rights. the kids run the school with their parents lawyers. none of this is deserved, it's horrible.

Reply
2
