ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Contractors challenge property insurance reforms passed by Florida lawmakers

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaGhd_0fwIzvng00
Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, on March 8, 2022, in Tallahasse. [ WILFREDO LEE | AP ]

TALLAHASSEE — Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies.

The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court.

It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill on Wednesday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it on Thursday.

Insurers have long blamed litigation and attorney fees for driving up costs. The new law took a series of steps to try to address those issues, but the constitutional challenge focuses on part of the measure that deals with what is known as “assignment of benefits.”

In assignment of benefits, homeowners sign over their insurance claims to contractors, who then seek payment from insurance companies — often spurring lawsuits about claims and payments.

Contractors in the past have been able to recover their attorney fees from insurers if they are successful in the lawsuits, a concept known as “prevailing party fees.” But the new law stripped contractors of being able to recover prevailing-party fees when they are assigned benefits.

Homeowners can still recover prevailing-party fees if they file lawsuits directly against insurers, but the contractors cannot. The lawsuit alleges that the change violates equal-protection and due-process rights and denies contractors access to courts.

“Claims submitted to insurers for work performed by contractors under an AOB (assignment of benefit) are generally not large in monetary amount,” the lawsuit said. “When the insurer delays, underpays or does not pay a claim at all, contractors are forced to commence an action against the insurer to recover the full amount due for the work performed. Without the corresponding right to recover prevailing party fees, SB 2-D makes it economically unfeasible for the contractor to pursue its lawful rights and remedies in court. Invoices for work performed by contractors under AOBs are generally not significant enough for a lawyer to agree to represent the contractor on a contingency fee basis and it is not economically reasonable for the contractor to … pay a lawyer on an hourly basis to recover the amount(s) owed.”

The lawsuit said invoices for work done by Air Quality Assessors and many other members of the association often total $2,500 to $3,000.

“The inability to recover prevailing party attorneys’ fees will effectively shut the courthouse door to plaintiffs because it will be cost-prohibitive to pay an attorney for these types of small claims,” the lawsuit said.

But William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a business-backed group that lobbies to reduce litigation, said in a statement after the law passed that “property insurance lawsuits have exploded over the last several years, overwhelming Florida’s insurance market.”

“Senate Bill 2-D contains significant litigation reforms and gets to the heart of escalating rates and limited coverage — lawsuit abuse,” Large said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0fwIzvng00

Assignment of benefits has long been a contentious issue in the insurance industry. The Legislature in 2019 put additional restrictions on assignment of benefits, at least in part because of an increase in residential water-damage claims.

But contractors contend that assignment of benefits helps homeowners who are unfamiliar with making sure insurance claims are handled properly.

“AOBs are not new and have been used for a long time, especially during emergency weather situations,” the lawsuit said. “In Florida, AOBs are prevalent in the residential property context when homeowners suffer damage to their home and need to hire contractors to repair the issues.”

The lawsuit, which includes seeking a preliminary injunction against the law, names as defendants Melanie Griffin, secretary of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Donald Shaw, executive director of the Construction Industry Licensing Board. The case has been assigned to Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith, according to an online docket.

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Comments / 3

Joseph Demeo
1d ago

Which contractors give a list so we can burn them to the ground- respect the diversity of tactics

Reply
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis looked to rewrite laws governing Florida university system

The big story: Back in 2002, Florida voters established the state’s current model for overseeing its public universities. The arrangement, promoted by former governor and senator Bob Graham, involves an overarching Board of Governors that makes systemwide decisions after receiving input from local boards of trustees. The Legislature maintains some financial controls.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Supreme Court stays out of fight on DeSantis redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight, leaving in place a lower-court decision that would clear the way for using a controversial plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature. Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Medicaid agency targets transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration issued a report Thursday that could set the stage for the Medicaid program to deny coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The report was the second time in less than two months that...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Planned Parenthood chapters, abortion providers challenge Florida’s 15-week ban

Several Florida Planned Parenthood chapters and individual abortion providers filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban. The groups filed suit against the state of Florida, the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Department of Health and every judicial circuit’s state attorney. The suit says the legislation violates Florida’s constitutional privacy clause, which has been interpreted for the past several decades as protecting access to abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

‘Free state of Florida’ cracks down on ‘pop-up’ parties

If a Sheriff wants to shut down a party, they can now declare an area a ‘special event zone,’ double traffic fines and impound vehicles for three days. Florida police have new powers to break up so-called “pop-up parties,” after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435 Thursday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Insurance Premiums#State Insurance#Insurance Rates#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Air Quality Assessors Llc
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes long-acting birth control funding again

Senate President Wilton Simpson says birth control is a healthy part of a pro-life agenda. An effort by Senate President Wilton Simpson to provide $2 million in the budget so low-income women can access long-acting reversible contraception was vetoed by Gov Ron DeSantis Thursday. Simpson, who identifies as a pro-life...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing

A Florida congressman who represents Okeechobee County displayed multiple firearms on camera during a House Judiciary hearing Thursday while discussing a bill that seeks to curb gun violence. The hearing was held to debate HR-7910, the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which seeks to "increase the age limit on the purchase...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Lawmaker seeks to expand risk protection orders in Florida

A state senator tells Contact 5 that she plans to file legislation to expand the use of red flag laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of Floridians who pose a risk to themselves or others. This will be Sen. Lori Berman's fourth attempt at trying to expand...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Repeal the Second Amendment

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy