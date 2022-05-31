ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Campers fight high gas prices

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer is here and gas prices are sky-high. For people who enjoy camping, that can mean it’s a lot more expensive to enjoy the great outdoors. Laura Cole of Lexington, Kentucky pays a hundred dollars for every 200 miles she drives in her recreational...

www.kfyrtv.com

valleynewslive.com

Schwan’s Home Delivery closing Jamestown depot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Schwan’s Home Delivery will be closing their doors as of June 3 in Jamestown. Schwan’s Home Delivery became a separate company of The Schwan Company several years ago, specializing in door-to-door delivery of their products. “The decision to close the Jamestown depot on...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

What would a recession mean?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The S&P 500 closed the month of May essentially the same as it ended in April. When that happens, returns for the rest of the year are a wild card. The Fed will be hiking interest rates over the next few months, trying to orchestrate a “soft landing” and some may be worried we are headed toward a recession.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck pools reduce hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deep beneath the floor of the Hillside Aquatic Complex, Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations superintendent, Dan Sedevie is opening the values that will fill one of Bismarck’s pools. It will take a couple of days to top off all areas of the facility. But while...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

I was coming back from a duck hunting trip last fall when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure of visiting before in North Dakota. As a lifelong North Dakotan, there are very few cities in the state I haven't at least stopped at a gas station before. Between hunting and fishing trips, and my job, I've been to nearly all of them.
NAPOLEON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Beloved Tackle Shop Up For Sale

Dakota Tackle is up for sale and is said to have an interested buyer. Dakota Tackle has been in business since right around 1979, serving the community for about 43 years. The owner, Wade Anderson, says it's time for him to retire, so he can spend more time with his kids and grandkids.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Accessible canoe/kayak launch installed at McDowell Dam

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nicci and Ryan Brelje kayak through North Dakota waters regularly. “The closer I can be to the water and in nature, the better. So, once I saw that I could kayak, I went for it.” Nicci Brelje, Bismarck kayaker who started the Bismarck ‘Yakkers Facebook group.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Downtown apartments accepting applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown. According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Don’t Fall For This Bismarck Facebook Marketplace Scam

I came home from work on Friday and I had noticed a message from my better half saying I should buy this. It was a Facebook Marketplace post from Wolf Creek Transport. You see the Mrs. just got done doing some mowing on the rider (something she had never done before). We have an acre and a half and although the mower works well it's fairly slow. Now she understands why I've been asking for a zero-turn mower to speed up the process.
740thefan.com

NDHP provides details on arrest near governor’s residence

BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson provided additional information about the arrest of a woman for allegedly trespassing on the state Capitol grounds near the governor’s residence on Sunday night. Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregste said the woman said she wanted to speak with the governor...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Sickies Garage celebrates 10 years on the restaurant road

A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Burgum donates another $300k to conservative PAC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum donated another huge amount of cash to a conservative organization before the June elections. Burgum contributed $300,000 on Friday to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which brings his total election spending this year to $1.2 million. The donation came a day after Republican legislators held a press conference asking him to stop his political spending, labeling it unconstitutional.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Cousins who 5K together stay together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Running a 5K is a pretty big accomplishment. It takes training and dedication. This week, a group of young girls completed their first 5K. They spent 12 weeks preparing as part of the BIO Girls program. BIO Girls is short for “Beautiful Inside and Out.” The...
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

Woman arrested after found walking near Governor Burgum’s Bismarck home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman was taken into custody after walking on Capitol property near the Governor’s house in Bismarck. Thirty-two-year-old Dakota Bee of Bismarck was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. North Dakota Highway Patrol says she was first seen walking around...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Customers who dine and dash is a local problem

CLARIFICATION: The dashers in question had a $40 bill that they did not pay, and left ONLY $8 on the table total.  BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Going out for dinner at your favorite local restaurant is always a good time. But did you know that recent studies show that around 20 percent of people typically […]
KFYR-TV

Update from Mott leadership regarding status of nursing home

MOTT, N.D. - The Mott nursing home will close but Sanford is removing the stipulation that it can’t be used for healthcare purposes, according to Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker. Mosbrucker said this means the city can use it for whatever they see fit. The mayor said he met with...
MOTT, ND

