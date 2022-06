SEATAC, Wash. — After a three-day stretch of warm temperatures in the 70s and largely dry weather, the active weather pattern from April and May arrives again this weekend. A strong upper area of low pressure near the Gulf of Alaska is spinning, rotating pieces of energy and associated frontal systems into western Washington. One of these fronts will bring rain chances to the area this weekend. By the end of the weekend, parts of western Washington could approach the average rainfall for the month of June within just 48 hours.

