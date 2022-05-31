ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court Blocks Texas Law Regulating Social Media Companies

By Alice Tecotzky
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court blocked a Texas law that regulates how social media companies limit content. Republican lawmakers who crafted the law argue that it prevents the platforms from silencing conservative viewpoints. The law went into...

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Comments / 0

Community Policy