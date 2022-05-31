ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

PBF plans October overhaul at Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery -sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) plans to overhaul a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and cat feed hydrotreater in October at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

A 96,000-bpd CDU, 11,000-bpd coker and 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater will be shut in October for the overhaul, the sources said on Tuesday.

A PBF spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The CDU is one of two 96,000-bpd units that starts the refining process by breaking down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units.

The coker is the smaller of two at the refinery. It converts residual sweet crude oil into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be used as a fuel in place of coal.

The cat feed hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from gas oil going to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S., European thirst for fuel sends physical oil prices soaring

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Sky-high refining margins for diesel and gasoline in Europe and the United States, driven by a cutoff in Russian supply, has sent prices for some types of physical crude oil to all-time records according to traders. The dearth of fuel in the major consuming countries...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Chalmette, LA
Industry
City
Chalmette, LA
Chalmette, LA
Business
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbf#Refinery#Oil Refining#Oil And Gas#Cdu
CBS LA

Gas could hit $6.20 per gallon by August, analyst predicts

California drivers are grappling with the most expensive gas in the nation, shelling out an average $6.06 per gallon as of Thursday. That could soon be the fate of drivers in the rest of the nation, according to a JPMorgan analyst, who predicts the national average per gallon price could reach $6.20 this summer.That would represent a more than 30% increase from the current national average of $4.59 per gallon, already a record high, according to AAA. Consumers are already spending thousands more annually on gasoline due to the surge in prices at the pump, with the typical household now spending an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Despite high gas prices, US refiners strain to meet summer demand

Only time will tell how much record US prices at the pump will dent driving demand this summer, but don't expect a significant increase in gasoline supply from American refineries. "Right now, demand is drawing down that storage much faster than it can be replaced, depleting inventories and driving refined product prices higher.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Seen Sticking With Supply Plan

The OPEC+ coalition will likely hold firm to its oil production plans this week even as the European Union moves to sanction group member Russia, delegates said. Global oil supply and demand levels remain stable, with no severe disruption yet to Russian exports, and thus require little action from the 23-nation alliance, according to the officials. With most members besides Saudi Arabia and its neighbors struggling to increase production, the group’s decisions are in any case becoming largely symbolic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
US News and World Report

Factbox-Who Is Buying Russian Crude Oil and Who Has Stopped

(Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar

LONDON (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices. The cost of oil, which began to rise sharply to start of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. EPA Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver in Texas After Refinery Outage

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency air-quality waiver through June 6 to boost supplies of gasoline in East Texas after production was cut at a regional refinery. The waiver allows the sale in 34 Texas counties of higher-volatility, winter-grade gasoline. The Biden administration has released...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Global oil refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand

May 31 (Reuters) - Refiners worldwide are struggling to meet global demand for diesel and gasoline, exacerbating high prices and aggravating shortages from big consumers like the United States and Brazil to smaller countries like war-ravaged Ukraine and Sri Lanka. World fuel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, ADNOC has announced multiple onshore oil discoveries in place totaling 650 million barrels of oil. In the statement, ADNOC outlined that the finds include 500 million barrels of oil in place at Abu Dhabi’s largest onshore field, Bu Hasa, around 100 million discovered barrels in Onshore Block 3, and around 50 million discovered barrels in the Al Dhafra Petroleum Concession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy